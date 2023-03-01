Tim Locastro is getting hit by pitches and stealing bases.

It's only March but he is already in midseason form.

Locastro, who is hoping to win a spot on the New York Mets' Opening Day roster, has shined early in spring training.

The Auburn native stole a base and scored a run in his spring training debut against the Houston Astros Saturday. Two days later against the St. Louis Cardinals, he had two hits, another stolen base and was hit by a pitch.

Locastro was hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance against the Astros on Tuesday.

His sparkling play continued Wednesday. In a spring training game against the Miami Marlins, he hit a two-run double, was hit by a pitch and added a stolen base.

In five spring training games, Locastro is batting .333 (three hits in nine at-bats) with three hits by pitches, three runs, three stolen bases and two RBI.

Locastro is hoping to be the Mets' reserve outfielder when the regular season begins later this month. While he is solid defensively and has been hitting the ball well in spring training, his greatest asset is his speed. He is one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball and holds the major league record for most consecutive stolen bases to start a career without being caught.

The Mets could use a stolen base threat. In 2022, the club ranked 23rd in the majors with 62 stolen bases.

Locastro, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the New York Yankees, signed a minor league deal with the Mets in January. The contract included a non-roster invitation to spring training.

If Locastro does not get a major league roster spot, he will likely join the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse — not far from his hometown. But he told The Citizen in January that he is not thinking about that scenario. His focus is on making the Mets' Opening Day roster.