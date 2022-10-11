Auburn's Tim Locastro on Yankees ALDS roster

Tim Locastro will get a taste of playoff baseball.

The Auburn native is one of 26 players on the New York Yankees' roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Game 1 is Tuesday.

The Yankees went with 14 position players, including Locastro, for the best-of-five series. The roster is headlined by Aaron Judge, who hit an American League record 62 home runs in the regular season. The club's 12 pitchers are led by ace Gerrit Cole, who will start Tuesday.

For Locastro, it's another career milestone. It's the first time he has been on a postseason roster in the majors. He was considered for a spot when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and 2018, but the Dodgers left him off the playoff roster.

He played parts of three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Yankees in July 2021. While the Yankees advanced to the wild-card game last season, Locastro was out after tearing his ACL two weeks after the trade.

Locastro gives the Yankees a speed option, especially late in games. He showcased his quickness on Sept. 22 against the Boston Red Sox. He stole a base and scored the tying run in a game the Yankees won 5-4. With the win, the Yankees clinched a playoff spot.

This season, Locastro has eight stolen bases in 10 attempts. He had eight hits in 43 at-bats, including two home runs.

If the Yankees defeat the Guardians in the ALDS, they will face either the Houston Astros or Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series. The winner of the ALCS advances to the World Series.