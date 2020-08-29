Auburn's Tim Locastro reaches base three times, scores twice in Diamondbacks win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro started Friday night, and he helped the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a losing streak.

Locastro, who was the lead-off hitter and right fielder, reached base three times and scored two runs in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. The victory snapped the D-Backs' eight-game losing skid.

After striking out in the first inning, Locastro singled in the third. His hit followed a ground-rule double by Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly to open the frame. Locastro later scored on David Peralta's infield single to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Locastro walked on five pitches. Two batters later, he scored on Starling Marte's RBI single to center. The Diamondbacks scored three more runs in the inning to increase their lead to 7-0.

Locastro's best plate appearance came in the sixth. After falling behind 1-2 in the count to Giants pitcher Caleb Baragar, he took a ball inside and fouled off two more pitches. Baragar then threw two straight balls to walk Locastro.