Auburn's Tim Locastro reaches base three times, scores twice in Diamondbacks win

Auburn native Tim Locastro started Friday night, and he helped the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a losing streak.
Locastro, who was the lead-off hitter and right fielder, reached base three times and scored two runs in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. The victory snapped the D-Backs' eight-game losing skid.
After striking out in the first inning, Locastro singled in the third. His hit followed a ground-rule double by Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly to open the frame. Locastro later scored on David Peralta's infield single to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, Locastro walked on five pitches. Two batters later, he scored on Starling Marte's RBI single to center. The Diamondbacks scored three more runs in the inning to increase their lead to 7-0.
Locastro's best plate appearance came in the sixth. After falling behind 1-2 in the count to Giants pitcher Caleb Baragar, he took a ball inside and fouled off two more pitches. Baragar then threw two straight balls to walk Locastro.
After reaching base for the third time in the game, Locastro showcased his speed. Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte fouled out near the right-field line. Locastro tagged up and slid into second to put himself in scoring position. However, he was left there after back-to-back fly outs ended the inning.
Locastro popped out in his final at-bat of the game.
The Diamondbacks gave up three runs in the top of the ninth, but held on for the 7-4 win.
Locastro finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. He's batting .250 this year with a .357 on-base percentage, which ranks fourth on the club. He has eight runs, which is the most by a Diamondbacks player who isn't an everyday starter. His .732 OPS ranks him seventh on the team.
The Diamondbacks (14-19) will play two more games against the Giants this weekend to close out a three-game series.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
