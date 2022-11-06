Auburn's Tim Locastro rebounds from torn ACL to remain one of MLB's fastest players

If there were any questions about Tim Locastro losing a step after recovering from a torn ACL, he put those to rest in the 2022 season.

Locastro, an Auburn native who appeared in 38 games with the New York Yankees, registered a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second, tying him for seventh-fastest in the majors.

While Locastro did not defend his title as MLB's fastest player — he had the fastest sprint speed in the majors for three consecutive seasons entering 2022 — he did not finish far behind on the leaderboard.

Corbin Carroll, an Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, had the fastest sprint speed with 30.7 feet per second.

Sprint speed, according to MLB's Statcast, is measured as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window." To determine the average sprint speed, Statcast looks at runs of two bases or more on non-home runs and running from home to first on "weakly hit" balls.

Statcast considers a player to have "elite" speed if they record 30 feet per second, as Locastro has done for the last four seasons.

Locastro was primarily used as a pinch-runner with the Yankees. He had eight stolen bases in the regular season and one in the playoffs.