Auburn's Tim Locastro returns to CNY as pro baseball player: 'A different feeling'

SYRACUSE — Twelve years after helping Auburn win a sectional title at NBT Bank Stadium, Tim Locastro returned as a professional baseball player.

Locastro made his 2022 debut with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, against the Syracuse Mets on Friday. He started the first game of a doubleheader and had two hits in the RailRiders' 7-6 win.

"I've played here a lot. I'm familiar with it," Locastro told The Citizen before the game. "But it's definitely going to be a different feeling as a professional athlete playing here."

It's a homecoming of sorts for Locastro, who graduated from Auburn High School in 2010 — the year the Maroons won the sectional crown — and starred at Ithaca College. After being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013, he has largely played professional baseball outside of New York and the Northeast. His stops in minor league baseball included Oklahoma City and Vancouver. He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Locastro played parts of three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Yankees last season. The Yankees re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

When spring training began in March, Locastro's goal was to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster. He had four hits in 19 at-bats and stole three bases. But he was among the club's final cuts this week.

Since Locastro had a minor league option remaining, the Yankees sent him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's the first time since 2019 that Locastro has played at the Triple-A level.

"That's the goal to be (in the majors), but I'm here now," he said. "I'm going to help this team try to win baseball games."

He got off to a good start on Friday. He singled and later scored in the fourth — one of two runs for the RailRiders in the inning.

The Mets rallied with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 4, Locastro and the RailRiders responded. Locastro singled again and advanced a runner who later scored.

The Mets forced extra innings, but the RailRiders scored the eventual winning run in the eighth. The RailRiders are now 3-0 this season.

For Locastro, one advantage to playing so close to home is his family and friends, many of whom live in Auburn, don't have to travel so far for games. He has enjoyed a lot of support throughout his career, with family members, especially his parents, traveling across the country to watch him play.

This weekend, they will only have to make a 28-mile drive from Auburn to NBT Bank Stadium.

"There will be a good support system here," he said.

The RailRiders have two more games remaining in the season-opening series against the Mets. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., while first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.