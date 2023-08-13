Auburn native Tim Locastro is back in the majors.

The New York Mets announced Saturday that Locastro was activated from the 60-day injured list and would start in the second game of a doubleheader. The Mets hosted the Atlanta Braves.

It was Locastro's first major league game since April 16, when he stole a base against the Oakland Athletics. Shortly after, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

The Mets sent him to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab assignment. While he was in the minors, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb — an injury that required surgery. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. The earliest he could return to the action was mid-July.

A week ago, Locastro began a rehab assignment in the Mets' minor league system, first with the Florida Complex League team and then Single-A St. Lucie. He was moved to Triple-A Syracuse this week.

Locastro, who started in center field and batted ninth for the Mets, was hitless in three at-bats in his return to the majors. But he made a great leaping catch in the sixth inning to rob Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of an extra-base hit.

The Braves won 6-0.