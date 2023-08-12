Auburn native Tim Locastro is back in the major leagues.
The New York Mets announced Saturday that Locastro has been activated from the 60-day injured list and will start in the second game of a doubleheader. The Mets are hosting the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
It will be Locastro's first major league game since April 16, when he stole a base against the Oakland Athletics. Shortly after, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.
The Mets sent him to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab assignment. While he was in the minors, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb — an injury that required surgery. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. The earliest he could return to the action was mid-July.
A week ago, Locastro began a rehab assignment in the Mets' minor league system, first with the Florida Complex League team and then Single-A St. Lucie. He was moved to Triple-A Syracuse this week.
Now, Locastro will get his first taste of the majors in four months. He will bat ninth and play center field for the Mets.
