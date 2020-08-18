You are the owner of this article.
Auburn's Tim Locastro rips RBI double as Diamondbacks win streak continues (video)
Auburn's Tim Locastro rips RBI double as Diamondbacks win streak continues (video)

Tim Locastro hit an RBI double in his lone at-bat as the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak with a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics Tuesday. 

The Auburn native entered the game in the seventh inning, replacing Starling Marte in center field. In the eighth inning, Jon Jay led off with a walk. Two batters later, Locastro lined a 1-0 pitch to center. The ball rolled to the wall. Jay scored, and Locastro had a stand-up double. 

It was Locastro's third hit of the season, all of which have been doubles, and his second RBI. He has three hits in his last five at-bats after starting the season 0-for-7 at the plate. 

The Diamondbacks (13-11) won 10-1. It's the club's sixth straight win. After opening 3-8, the Diamondbacks have won 10 of their last 13 games. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

