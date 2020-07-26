Auburn's Tim Locastro scores eventual winning run, Diamondbacks get first victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro's speed helped the Arizona Diamondbacks win their first game of the 2020 season.

With the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner after Arizona loaded the bases against Padres closer Kirby Yates. Ketel Marte hit a sacrifice fly and Ildemaro Vargas scored to give the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead, but Locastro remained at second base.

The next batter, David Peralta, singled up the middle. Locastro came around to score and pad the Diamondbacks' lead.

It was the eventual winning run. The Diamondbacks gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth, but held on for the 4-3 win.

Locastro has played in two of the Diamondbacks' first three games this season. He also entered as a pinch-runner in the opener.

At one point Sunday afternoon, Arizona was the last team in Major League Baseball without a win. The Diamondbacks got off to a sluggish start in the first two games, with 7-2 and 5-1 losses on Friday and Saturday. The club had 12 total hits in two games.

Offense continued to be a problem for most of Sunday's game. But the bats came alive in the last two innings.