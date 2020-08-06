Auburn's Tim Locastro scores on walk-off hit, Diamondbacks win 5-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro scored on Kole Calhoun's walk-off RBI double in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Houston Astros Thursday night.

With the Diamondbacks trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Andy Young led off the inning with a walk. Locastro entered the game as a pinch-runner for Young and had an immediate impact.

Because of Locastro's speed, the Astros appeared to be concerned about the stolen base threat. The next Diamondbacks batter, Nick Ahmed, hit a seeing-eye single that was just out of the reach of Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. Locastro advanced to second on the play.

Ketel Marte came to the plate with Locastro at second and Ahmed at first. Marte lined a single to left field. Locastro made the turn toward home, but he was held at third.

The bases were loaded for Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun. Calhoun lined a 2-2 pitch into the right-field corner. Locastro and Ahmed scored to win the game for the Diamondbacks.

For Locastro, who has been used mostly as a pinch-runner by the Diamondbacks this season, scored his third run in seven appearances. He had his first RBI of the season in Tuesday's game against the Astros.