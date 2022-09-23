 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Auburn's Tim Locastro scores tying run as Yankees win, clinch playoff spot

  • 0
Red Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro scores on a sacrifice fly ball by Harrison Bader during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

Needing a run to tie the game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees turned to Auburn native Tim Locastro. 

He delivered. 

Locastro pinch ran for Giancarlo Stanton, who led off the eighth inning with an infield single. The speedster then stole second. He was initially called out, but replays showed he was safe. 

It proved to be a pivotal call in the game. The next batter, Oswaldo Cabrera, hit a grounder up the middle. Locastro got a good jump and the Red Sox didn't have a play at third. 

With Locastro on third, Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly to center. Locastro easily scored to tie the game, 4-4. 

Locastro has 13 runs and eight stolen bases this season. 

Red Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro slides past Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Yankees won the game in the 10th inning. Marwin Gonzalez ran for Anthony Rizzo and the Red Sox intentionally walked Gleyber Torres. Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off RBI single for the 5-4 win. 

People are also reading…

With the win, the Yankees (91-58) clinched a playoff spot. They are also inching closer to a division title. The club has a 7 1/2-game lead in the American League East with 13 games remaining in the regular season. 

Locastro's speed could help him secure a spot on the Yankees' postseason roster. Teams can carry 26 players for each round of the playoffs. The Yankees will likely have a bye for the new best-of-three wild card round. The earliest they will play is the AL Division Series. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News