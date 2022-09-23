Auburn's Tim Locastro scores tying run as Yankees win, clinch playoff spot

Needing a run to tie the game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees turned to Auburn native Tim Locastro.

He delivered.

Locastro pinch ran for Giancarlo Stanton, who led off the eighth inning with an infield single. The speedster then stole second. He was initially called out, but replays showed he was safe.

It proved to be a pivotal call in the game. The next batter, Oswaldo Cabrera, hit a grounder up the middle. Locastro got a good jump and the Red Sox didn't have a play at third.

With Locastro on third, Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly to center. Locastro easily scored to tie the game, 4-4.

Locastro has 13 runs and eight stolen bases this season.

The Yankees won the game in the 10th inning. Marwin Gonzalez ran for Anthony Rizzo and the Red Sox intentionally walked Gleyber Torres. Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off RBI single for the 5-4 win.

With the win, the Yankees (91-58) clinched a playoff spot. They are also inching closer to a division title. The club has a 7 1/2-game lead in the American League East with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Locastro's speed could help him secure a spot on the Yankees' postseason roster. Teams can carry 26 players for each round of the playoffs. The Yankees will likely have a bye for the new best-of-three wild card round. The earliest they will play is the AL Division Series.