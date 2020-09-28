Auburn's Tim Locastro shows he's 'not just a speed guy' for MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks

For the second consecutive season, Auburn native Tim Locastro was the fastest player in the major leagues. But it was his performance at the plate that showed his skill set isn't limited to speed on the base paths.
In the shortened MLB season, Locastro hit .290 in 33 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started 16 games and, as a starter, batted .317. He also smacked a pair of home runs — a lead-off homer on Sept. 6 against the San Francisco Giants and a solo shot on Sept. 23 against the Texas Rangers.
He ended the season on a strong note. He had multi-hit games in each of his last three starts, including a career-high three hits against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. On Sunday, he had two hits in the final game of the season.
"That was one of the things that I set out to prove this year is that I'm not just a speed guy — that I can do other things," Locastro said in a phone interview Sunday. "Defensively and offensively, I took a step in the right direction with how the season went for me individually."
During the last offseason and in spring training before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Locastro's goal was to add power to his repertoire. The home runs and multi-hit games aren't the only evidence of his progress. Seven of Locastro's 20 hits were for extra bases. His exit velocity — the speed of the baseball coming off the bat — averaged 85.6 mph in 2020 and he increased his average launch angle from 13.6 degrees in 2019 to 17.3 this season.
Locastro's slugging percentage was .464 — the highest of his major league career and 124 points higher than last season. His OPS, which is the sum of his on-base percentage and slugging percentage, was .859. If he had enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, his OPS would be in the top 40 in the majors.
While he had success at the plate in 2020, Locastro aims to be even better next season.
"The coaching staff and teammates helped me tremendously this year," he said. "I just want to build off that."
The most important statistic for Locastro, though, is 25. That's how many games the Diamondbacks won this season — not enough to qualify for the playoffs.
There was optimism entering the season that the Diamondbacks could compete for a playoff spot, if not contend for the National League pennant. The batting order was largely intact from last season, with the additions of Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte in the outfield. Both players added even more power to the D-Backs' lineup.
Along with a pair of good hitters, the Diamondbacks' front office signed former Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner to be the club's ace. The pitching staff was solid before the addition of Bumgarner. With the former World Series champion in the mix, it was thought that this team would be better than it was in 2019.
A slow start hurt Arizona. They only won three of their first 11 games, but managed to take 10 of their next 13 and move up in the National League West standings. On Aug. 19, the Diamondbacks lost to the Oakland Athletics. They still had a 13-12 record and were in the playoff hunt.
And then the slide began.
The Diamondbacks lost eight consecutive games. Over a three-week period, the club lost 18 of 20 games. They closed the season with 10 wins in their final 16 games, but the damage was done. The Diamondbacks finished last in the NL West with a 25-35 record.
"When we started back up, our expectation was we'd go to the playoffs and win the World Series. We fell short of that," Locastro said. "I was extremely frustrated. I know the coaching staff and my teammates were all frustrated as well. But I think we have to build off this and go into next year with that added hurt of not making the playoffs and use that for next year."
Unlike teams in the past, the Diamondbacks didn't get a chance to get if they could turn things around in a 162-game schedule. The MLB season was limited to 60 games after the COVID-19 shutdown. The Diamondbacks' season opener was scheduled for late March. But with the pandemic and the delay in MLB allowing play to restart, their season didn't begin until late July.
There were some COVID-19 cases during the season that affected other MLB clubs, but not the Diamondbacks. Locastro praised the team's medical staff and other personnel who helped ensure they could play every day.
"I don't think they get enough credit because they did such an unbelievable job that, for us, all we had to worry about as players is get to the field, take your COVID saliva test and play baseball," he said. "We didn't have to worry about the outside noise of everything else that was going on."
With the regular season over, Locastro plans to split time between Arizona and the East Coast. He says he will be back in Auburn for the holidays.
Hours after the final pitch of the 2020 season for the Diamondbacks, Locastro is eager to play more baseball.
"I'll be ready to go when the (2021 season) starts. I'm already excited for next season," he said. "I feel like there's more to do. Sixty games wasn't enough for me."
