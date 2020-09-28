Auburn's Tim Locastro shows he's 'not just a speed guy' for MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks

There was optimism entering the season that the Diamondbacks could compete for a playoff spot, if not contend for the National League pennant. The batting order was largely intact from last season, with the additions of Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte in the outfield. Both players added even more power to the D-Backs' lineup.

Along with a pair of good hitters, the Diamondbacks' front office signed former Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner to be the club's ace. The pitching staff was solid before the addition of Bumgarner. With the former World Series champion in the mix, it was thought that this team would be better than it was in 2019.

A slow start hurt Arizona. They only won three of their first 11 games, but managed to take 10 of their next 13 and move up in the National League West standings. On Aug. 19, the Diamondbacks lost to the Oakland Athletics. They still had a 13-12 record and were in the playoff hunt.

And then the slide began.

The Diamondbacks lost eight consecutive games. Over a three-week period, the club lost 18 of 20 games. They closed the season with 10 wins in their final 16 games, but the damage was done. The Diamondbacks finished last in the NL West with a 25-35 record.