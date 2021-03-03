Auburn's Tim Locastro staying upbeat after testing positive for COVID-19

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Wednesday that Locastro tested positive Tuesday night. Under Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols, players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days.

There are other standards that must be met before a player can leave isolation. They must be cleared by the team physician and a joint committee that includes MLB and MLB Players Association representatives, plus two other physicians. A mandatory cardiac evaluation must be completed. Before a player returns to the team, it must be determined that they no longer can infect others around them.

Locastro confirmed to The Citizen that he tested positive for the virus. He does not have symptoms and is feeling fine. He is awaiting more information from the team's medical staff. He said he's trying to remain upbeat after learning of the positive test result.

If it's a false positive test, Locastro would be allowed to return to the team.

The Diamondbacks opened their spring training schedule on Sunday. Locastro started Monday's game and went 0-for-2 at the plate with a hit-by-pitch.