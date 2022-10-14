Auburn's Tim Locastro steals base in playoff debut with Yankees

Tim Locastro did his job.

The Auburn native and New York Yankees outfielder made his playoff debut in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. The game was tied 2-2 when he pinch ran for Giancarlo Stanton, who walked with one out in the eighth inning.

Locastro went to work on the base paths. He stole second — his first major league stolen base in the playoffs — and represented the go-ahead run in scoring position.

Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked to load the bases and put Locastro 90 feet from giving the Yankees the lead. But Kyle Higashoika lined out to the end the threat.

After the Guardians scored two in the top of the 10th, Locastro remained in the game and led off the bottom of the 10th for the Yankees. He made solid contact, but flied out to left. Donaldson walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but Oswaldo Cabrera struck out and Kiner-Falefa grounded out to end the game. The Guardians won 4-2 to even the series.

Locastro's first taste of playoff baseball comes five years after he made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was called up by the Dodgers in 2017 and considered for a postseason roster spot. But he was ultimately left off the Dodgers' playoff roster.

He played with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and 2020. The club did not qualify for the playoffs.

He was traded to the Yankees in July 2021. While the Yankees played in the wild-card game last season, Locastro was on the injured list. He tore his ACL and needed season-ending surgery two weeks after joining the Yankees.

Locastro returned to the Yankees this season. He split time between the majors and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. But on the eve of Game 1, he was called up and added to the Yankees' 26-man roster for the ALDS.

The Guardians and Yankees will play games 3 and 4 in Cleveland over the weekend. If Game 5 is necessary, it will be played Monday in the Bronx.