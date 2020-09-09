Auburn's Tim Locastro steals two bases, inches closer to major league record

Auburn native Tim Locastro started his night by running into a wall. He ended it with a run into the record books.
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder had a hit, a run and two stolen bases in a 10-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night.
With the two stolen bases, Locastro is approaching a major league record. He has stolen 25 consecutive bases to start his career, tying him for third all-time with Quintin Berry and Jacoby Ellsbury. He is two away from tying Tim Raines' record of 27 consecutive stolen bases to start a career.
It was a wild night for Locastro. In the first inning, he crashed into a wall while chasing down a fly ball in right-center field. Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock hit a line drive to the gap. Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun and Locastro chased it down, but it was Calhoun who made the catch. To avoid a collision, Locastro ran behind Calhoun and collided with the wall.
Locastro wasn't injured on the play. He was seen laughing on the TV feed.
Locastro is everyone.— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 9, 2020
The wall is 2020.@Dbacks | #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/dHFfZ1X4OY
While he didn't make that catch, he did catch two fly balls in the inning, including a Max Muncy flyout to end the top half of the frame.
Locastro had a hit in his first at-bat of the game. He lined a single to right field in the third inning, then swiped the first of his two stolen bases on the night. He advanced to third on a Josh Rojas single and scored when Ketel Marte reached on an error.
After the Dodgers rallied to tie the game 6-6 in the ninth, Locastro almost won the game on his own. After he walked with one out in the inning, he stole second. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes threw it to second in an attempt to catch Locastro, but the ball skipped into center field. Locastro advanced to third. But the Dodgers were sloppy relaying the ball back into the infield, so Locastro took for home. However, Muncy collected the ball and got it to Barnes in time to tag Locastro out at the plate.
Locastro finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases. He's batting .238 this season with one home run, three runs batted in and 10 runs scored. His .347 on-base percentage ranks him second on the team.
The Diamondbacks (15-28) and Dodgers (31-12) play again Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB Network.
