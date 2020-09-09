Auburn's Tim Locastro steals two bases, inches closer to major league record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro started his night by running into a wall. He ended it with a run into the record books.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder had a hit, a run and two stolen bases in a 10-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night.

With the two stolen bases, Locastro is approaching a major league record. He has stolen 25 consecutive bases to start his career, tying him for third all-time with Quintin Berry and Jacoby Ellsbury. He is two away from tying Tim Raines' record of 27 consecutive stolen bases to start a career.

It was a wild night for Locastro. In the first inning, he crashed into a wall while chasing down a fly ball in right-center field. Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock hit a line drive to the gap. Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun and Locastro chased it down, but it was Calhoun who made the catch. To avoid a collision, Locastro ran behind Calhoun and collided with the wall.

Locastro wasn't injured on the play. He was seen laughing on the TV feed.

While he didn't make that catch, he did catch two fly balls in the inning, including a Max Muncy flyout to end the top half of the frame.