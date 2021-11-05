Auburn's Tim Locastro waived by Yankees, claimed by Red Sox

Auburn native Tim Locastro is going from one side of baseball's biggest rivalry to the other.

The Boston Red Sox claimed Locastro, who was waived by the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old outfielder is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Locastro, a 2010 Auburn High School graduate, batted .180 and hit two home runs in 64 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Yankees. He was acquired by the Yankees on July 1 and appeared in nine games before his injury.

This will be Locastro's fifth major league organization after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. He was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and made his major league debut with the club two years later. After the 2018 season, the Dodgers traded him to the Yankees.

The first stint with the Yankees was short. Before the start of the 2019 season, he was traded to the Diamondbacks.

It was in Arizona where Locastro earned a shot at major league playing time. He batted .250 and stole 17 bases in 91 games. One highlight of the 2019 season was hitting his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Locastro batted .290, hit two home runs and stole four bases.

He got off to a good start in 2021. He hit a home run on Opening Day and set the major league record for most consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career. The spikes used to break the record, which was held by Tim Raines, are now on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.

But in late April, he dislocated a finger on a stolen base attempt and missed two weeks. He returned from the injured list in May. However, less than two months later, the Diamondbacks traded him to the Yankees.

Locastro had four hits in 21 at-bats with the Yankees, including his first home run in pinstripes. More than two weeks after being acquired by the Yankees, he was injured while making a highlight-reel catch against the Red Sox. He landed awkwardly on the play and left the game. Tests revealed the torn knee ligament, which required season-ending surgery.

In September, Locastro told The Citizen that his recovery is "progressing well." His goal is to be ready when spring training begins in February.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.