New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro will return home to central New York to continue his rehab assignment.

Locastro, an Auburn native, has been moved from Single-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse. The transaction was announced on Tuesday.

It puts Locastro one step closer to returning to the majors after he has battled a pair of injuries during the 2023 season.

In April, the Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. While rehabbing that injury, he sustained another. He tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, an injury that required surgery. He was placed on the 60-day injured list in May, meaning he was not eligible to return until July.

Locastro began his most recent rehab assignment last week with the Mets' Florida Complex League affiliate. He was transferred to St. Lucie, the Mets' Single-A affiliate, over the weekend.

It won't be the first time that Locastro has returned to central New York this season. When he was on a rehab assignment in May, he played with the Syracuse Mets. He batted .213 (10 hits in 47 at-bats), hit two home runs and had 10 RBI in 12 games with Syracuse.

Syracuse is in the midst of a six-game road series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If Locastro remains with the minor league club next week, he could play near his hometown. Syracuse will host Columbus for a six-game series.

With recent trades and injuries affecting the Mets outfield, Locastro could return to the majors soon. Starling Marte, one of the Mets' starting outfielders, is on the injured list with a groin strain. Two other outfielders who were with the Mets to start the season, Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, were moved at the trade deadline.