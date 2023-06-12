Adrian Avena utilized two strong days to capture Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake.

The 12-year pro hauled in eight scorable bass on Sunday, with his best five weight 28 pounds, 10 ounces, to clinch the weeklong tournament's championship and $100,000 prize.

Avena's weekend total, from Saturday's knockout round to Sunday's championship, was 58 pounds. He bested runner-up Spencer Shuffield by two pounds (56-0).

In his four days of competition, including the qualifying rounds, Avena hauled in 105 pounds of smallmouth bass. He was one of six anglers — Shuffield (106-10), Jacob Wheeler (100-8), Alton Jones Jr. (102-4), Matt Becker (102-0) and Kevin VanDam (102-2) were the others — to reach the century mark in weight.

Sunday marked the Vineland, New Jersey native's first pro championship.

"You have no idea what this win means to me," Avena said on stage following final weigh-ins. "I travel and room with three of the best guys in the world, and I ain't going to say that I got tired of them winning all the time, but man, it was starting to take a toll on me.

"I love them guys, and when you surround yourself with a house full of guys that are straight hammers it rubs off a little bit. But watching them boys win trophy after trophy ... I'm just so glad that now I've got mine."

During the week, Avena pursued bedding smallmouth, using a flogger to locate the bass and then drop-shotting a Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flat Worm or a 4-inch Berkley Gulp! Alive Minnow.

“Another big key was fishing deeper than everyone else,” Avena continued. “After you’d hook a smallmouth they’d shoot straight up, so I had to have a spinning reel setup with a very fast gear ratio. I used the Revos all week.”

The week began with the 80 participating anglers divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. Group A took on Cayuga Lake on Tuesday and Thursday, while Group B competed on Wednesday and Friday.

The top 20 from each group — 40 total — advanced to Saturday's knockout round. The best 10 from Saturday then moved on to Sunday's championship, with Saturday's totals carrying over.

Avena caught 47 pounds of smallmouth bass during the two days of qualifying for Group B, seventh-most in that group.

On Saturday, he caught 29 pounds, 6 ounces to lead the knockout stage, but barely — Wheeler's total was only 2 ounces behind.

"I told myself (Sunday) morning that I was not stopping on a fish that was under 5 1/2 pounds, as I knew they wouldn't win this tournament," Avena said. "This lake is chock full of 4-pounders, and I passed up on so many of them today because I knew they wouldn't help. I didn't catch a whole lot of bass today, but I caught the right ones that I needed."