Back to back: Weedsport swimming captures another section title

In the previously completed diving event, Christina Jackson totaled 387.90 points for second, while Austin Langdon racked up 304.50 points for third.

So how does a team without any first-place times end up claiming sectionals? Depth in numbers.

“We did not win one event today, but we had the depth,” Walter said. “We had two, three, or four kids in every event, and that’s what you need to be successful at sectionals. I think the kids at Weedsport that have come out for the program, they’re committed. They work hard to make the qualifying times to compete here.”

Walter has been coaching at Weedsport for four years. When he took over, the program was in a bit of a lull compared to past decades. While team accomplishments didn’t happen right away, Walter was focused on building strong chemistry within the program, and he believes the current success can be traced back to that.