Back to routine: Auburn football returns for two-a-days, first game approaching quick

"Normally we'd go two weeks and then a scrimmage. I'd say we're a little bit behind where we wanted to start, so we're kinda fast-tracking things," Moskov said. "We're doing a lot of install and a ton of review. It's a bit of monotonous, but we're trying to get the kids back to game speed."

While the fall 2021 season has an opportunity to be more normal than a year ago, football teams aren't out of the woods. Earlier this month, New York state's education department released guidelines for the upcoming academic year that advises that all schools in areas with high transmission rates cancel high-risk sports.

When asked if such a recommendation causes any unease, Moskov said he's simply focused on what he, his coaching staff and his players can control. He remains a major advocate for ensuring student-athletes remain engaged in activities, like sports, regardless of what lies ahead.