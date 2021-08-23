Back to routine: Auburn football returns for two-a-days, first game approaching quick

AUBURN — The shortest offseason ever is over.
Accustomed to 10-month breaks between seasons, Auburn football's latest vacation was much leaner. Four months and two days following their last game, the Maroons were back at Holland Stadium on Monday preparing for a new season.
The abbreviated break wasn't by design. Deemed a high-risk sport by New York state during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football was not permissible for its usual fall slot last year.
Instead, fall 2020 seasons were pushed back several months to March 2021. While many teams, like the Maroons, opted in to play, the condensed schedule and COVID-19 quarantine rules limited how many games could actually be played.
Entering his 25th season as Auburn's varsity football coach, Dave Moskov was grateful to be back conducting his first two-a-day session in two years.
"It felt so normal coming through the summer and getting to camp. We're so hard wired that certain times of year, certain things have to happen. This time of year, you're wired for camp and you're wired for doubles," Moskov said between practice sessions. "When we got to practice, everything just felt so normal. We were a little out of sorts in the spring and we just never quite settled in."
Moskov and his coaching staff said goodbye to his last group on April 21 after defeating Fayetteville-Manlius in triple overtime to secure an undefeated season, the program's first in 45 years.
Lacking from Auburn's perfect season was an opportunity to prove its mettle in the postseason. Section III elected against playoff tournaments for the original fall season (for those that were able to participate), the winter season, and the fall II season. Spring sports were able to conduct sectional tournaments, which ended in mid-June as the state's COVID-19 rules relaxed.
On Monday, Auburn's players were in jerseys, shorts and helmets. Per Section III's preseason practice rules, the Maroons can transition to shoulder pads (without full tackling) on Wednesday. Next Monday, Aug. 30, football teams can begin full-tackle drills and 11-on-11 scrimmages, permitting that the five days of non-contact and readiness practice requirements have been met.
The Maroons, like several large schools in Section III, are taking advantage of the "Week Zero" rule change, which was approved before last season and allows teams to add an additional regular season game in lieu of an exhibition.
In Week Zero, Auburn will take on Section II's Niskayuna Friday, Sept. 3 at Holland Stadium, which means less than a week of full-pads work.
When the Maroons hit the field against Niskayuna in what's being dubbed the "Holland-Booth Bowl" (after Auburn's Jerome "Brud" Holland and Niskayuna's Don Booth), they'll do so with a veteran roster. But there are some notable changes. The team lost all-state quarterback Troy Churney to graduation, and replacing him behind center is DeSean Strachan, one of the Maroons' top athletes who played receiver last season.
"Normally we'd go two weeks and then a scrimmage. I'd say we're a little bit behind where we wanted to start, so we're kinda fast-tracking things," Moskov said. "We're doing a lot of install and a ton of review. It's a bit of monotonous, but we're trying to get the kids back to game speed."
While the fall 2021 season has an opportunity to be more normal than a year ago, football teams aren't out of the woods. Earlier this month, New York state's education department released guidelines for the upcoming academic year that advises that all schools in areas with high transmission rates cancel high-risk sports.
When asked if such a recommendation causes any unease, Moskov said he's simply focused on what he, his coaching staff and his players can control. He remains a major advocate for ensuring student-athletes remain engaged in activities, like sports, regardless of what lies ahead.
"Coming out of the spring I think we were on a good trajectory and we've taken a step back, for sure," Moskov said. "But look where we were a year ago. We were in the weeds and didn't know if we were going to play or not. We saw what was happening to our kids and it was painful to watch. When the season came back, we saw the power we had to pull a kid back into society and back into positive behaviors."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.