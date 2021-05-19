Bailey nearly perfect as Union Springs baseball beats Moravia

UNION SPRINGS — When he last played varsity baseball in 2019, then-sophomore Ryan Bailey was the primary closer for the merged Port Byron/Union Springs team.
The split between the two schools since necessitated the Union Springs product to transition to a starting role.
So far, he's delivered. And then some.
Bailey opened Wednesday's game against Moravia with an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — to set the tone for a 22-0 win against the Blue Devils in Union Springs.
The game was called after five innings.
Bailey's first 11 pitches all went for strikes. He also struck out the first six batters he faced. Moravia's Andrew Tillotson slammed a double to left field to lead off the third inning, but that was the lone blemish for Bailey in an otherwise flawless outing.
"It's an awesome luxury to have, because (Bailey) throws 95% strikes," Union Springs coach Bill Walter said. "If he misses, he misses just by inches. It's awesome to have an arm like that, and to top it off he's a great kid."
The Wolves offense was also quick to pounce. Jake Walter was hit by a pitch from Moravia hurler Aiden Kelley in Union Springs' first at-bat, then Bailey and Nick Weaver drew walks to load the bases. Consecutive fly outs by Luke Nickerson and Dustin Walawender brought home the game's first two runs.
Union Springs added four more runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 advantage, and had great success simply putting the ball in play and finding the holes in Moravia's defense. The Wolves struck out only twice across the five innings.
The newfound approach stems from a tough outing Monday against Newfield, which the Wolves struggled with their situational hitting.
"We weren't hitting right in situations. We had a nice talk before practice (Tuesday) about a lot of things, and situational hitting was one of them," Walter said. "They took it to heart and worked on staying back and swinging for the middle of the field, and it showed. They made a lot of contact and a lot of them found holes luckily."
One team's fortune is another's famine, and on Wednesday it was Moravia that came out on the wrong end.
Despite the setback, the Blue Devils are still in the middle of a promising season. Moravia began the season 6-0 before suffering a pair of losses this week.
"We've put a lot of work into the program. Once again we're super young and you're gonna have ups and downs when you're a young team," Blue Devils coach Eric Gremli said. "The best part about today is that they're ready to play again on Friday."
The loss to Union Springs might fall into the category of destroy-the-tape game, but there were still teachable moments. The Wolves' aforementioned hitting approach is the same that Moravia typically prefers.
Sometimes you just run into a dominant pitcher.
"Hats off, because (Bailey) was lights out today. He was a buzz saw," Gremli said. "We watched them put the ball through holes hard. That's what talked about after the game, that we're that baseball team. We're going to internalize it and learn from it and grow from it."
Both teams return to action on Friday. Union Springs hits the road for Marathon, while Moravia hosts Newfield.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.