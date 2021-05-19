Bailey nearly perfect as Union Springs baseball beats Moravia

Union Springs added four more runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 advantage, and had great success simply putting the ball in play and finding the holes in Moravia's defense. The Wolves struck out only twice across the five innings.

The newfound approach stems from a tough outing Monday against Newfield, which the Wolves struggled with their situational hitting.

"We weren't hitting right in situations. We had a nice talk before practice (Tuesday) about a lot of things, and situational hitting was one of them," Walter said. "They took it to heart and worked on staying back and swinging for the middle of the field, and it showed. They made a lot of contact and a lot of them found holes luckily."

One team's fortune is another's famine, and on Wednesday it was Moravia that came out on the wrong end.

Despite the setback, the Blue Devils are still in the middle of a promising season. Moravia began the season 6-0 before suffering a pair of losses this week.

"We've put a lot of work into the program. Once again we're super young and you're gonna have ups and downs when you're a young team," Blue Devils coach Eric Gremli said. "The best part about today is that they're ready to play again on Friday."