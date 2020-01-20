Baran wins rubber match against Pidlypchak to capture 2020 Masters bowling title

SKANEATELES — When it mattered the most, Neale Baran came through in the clutch.
A determined Baran rebounded from a humbling loss against Tim Pidlypchak to win the 58th annual Citizen Masters Open Bowling Tournament on Sunday at Cedar House Lanes. Baran became the first left-hander since 2011 to win the title.
“I’m at a loss for words,” an emotional Baran said. “It’s an amazing feeling being up there with the elite bowlers in this area. Now I can call myself an elite bowler and a champion.”
Baran and Pidlypchak bowled each other three times Sunday. Baran won the first match, 652-607, to earn the top seed in the final. Pidlypchak got a rematch with Baran after eliminating Garrett Bishop in the losers bracket, 740-737.
Pidlypchak stayed hot against with a 686-586 victory to hand Baran his first loss of the tournament. Baran had trouble the entire match trying to find the right ball that would carry strikes.
“I had to sit and I wasn’t loose,” Baran said. “I was struggling for sure. It’s tough losing but you have to put yourself back in the game. You just can never give up and you have to keep pushing.”
In the winner-take-all match, the momentum swung in Baran’s favor in the second game. Baran turned a 53-pin deficit after game one into a 16-pin advantage with a 269 second game. Baran, who switched balls in the second game, had the front eight and no opens while Pidlypchak missed a 10-pin in the 10th for a 200.
“That missed 10-pin in the 10th frame definitely cost me for sure,” said Pidlypchak, who doesn’t use plastic on 10-pins. “I thought I had it. That hurt opening up in the 10th. But it was a great match against great opponent.”
Pidlypchak was hoping to be the second family member to win a Masters title as his sister Amy won the women’s crown last year. He also was bowling in memory of his father, George, who passed away two days before Thanksgiving.
In the final game, Pidlypchak and Baran matched strike for strike and spare for spare. Pidlypchak put pressure on Baran with six in a row off the sheet. But Baran, needing a mark in the 10th, delivered a strike to clinch the title.
“At the moment (in the 10th), all I’m trying to do is clear my head, see my mark and throw the ball,” Baran said. “It felt good and I got it.”
Statistically, Garrett Bishop had an impressive tournament while finishing third for the second time in his career. The 25-year-old Bishop fired a 300 and a 298 game in match play and posted a tourney-best 241.5 average.
Brian Brooks also had a perfect game in match play. Mike Capone finished with the top match play series (789). Dale Weigand led qualifying with an 804 series.