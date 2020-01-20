Baran wins rubber match against Pidlypchak to capture 2020 Masters bowling title

SKANEATELES — When it mattered the most, Neale Baran came through in the clutch.

A determined Baran rebounded from a humbling loss against Tim Pidlypchak to win the 58th annual Citizen Masters Open Bowling Tournament on Sunday at Cedar House Lanes. Baran became the first left-hander since 2011 to win the title.

“I’m at a loss for words,” an emotional Baran said. “It’s an amazing feeling being up there with the elite bowlers in this area. Now I can call myself an elite bowler and a champion.”

Baran and Pidlypchak bowled each other three times Sunday. Baran won the first match, 652-607, to earn the top seed in the final. Pidlypchak got a rematch with Baran after eliminating Garrett Bishop in the losers bracket, 740-737.

Pidlypchak stayed hot against with a 686-586 victory to hand Baran his first loss of the tournament. Baran had trouble the entire match trying to find the right ball that would carry strikes.

“I had to sit and I wasn’t loose,” Baran said. “I was struggling for sure. It’s tough losing but you have to put yourself back in the game. You just can never give up and you have to keep pushing.”

