Baseball league founder with autism seeks team for players with disabilities in Rochester

The Alternative Baseball Organization is a nonprofit that gives an authentic baseball experience to teens and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success on and off the diamond.

After successfully establishing teams in Buffalo and Watertown, the organization wants to plant roots in Rochester.

Taylor Duncan, of Dallas, Georgia, is the 25-year-old commissioner and director of the organizations. Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

"I grew up a big Braves fan," Duncan said. "Because of developmental delays and social stigmas, I wasn't able to participate in competitive sports."

After graduating from high school, Duncan found he didn't have access to many services that could help him continue his independence path. Realizing a lack of opportunities for those on the spectrum, Duncan started the baseball organization to give those on the spectrum and special needs a chance to be accepted for themselves.

"We started with six players in a small suburb in Cobb County, Georgia," said Duncan. "It went from an awareness campaign for those with disabilities, to a solution for the lack of services provided in cities and towns all across the country."