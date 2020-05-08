Basketball all-state teams released; Weedsport's Nemec, Union Springs' Park lead honorees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New York's boys and girls basketball all-state teams have been released, and several athletes from Cayuga County have been recognized for their performances in the 2019-20 season.

For girls players, Weedsport's Suzie Nemec was named second-team all-state in Class C. Nemec, a junior, averaged 25.7 points per game, leading the Warriors to a 21-2 record and an appearance in the Section III Class C championship game. Her scoring average in 2019-20 was the highest among all girls basketball players in Section III.

Union Springs' Renee Park made eighth-team all-state in Class C. Park had a historic season for the Wolves, becoming the first female player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. A senior, Park helped lead Union Springs' charge to the Section IV Class C final, the program's first championship game appearance.

Also from Weedsport, junior Emma Stark was named 12th-team all-state. Stark was another important offensive weapon for the Warriors this season, averaging 14.6 points per game.

Port Byron's Ava Mills also made 12th-team. Mills, a senior, led the Panthers to a 14-8 record, including one sectional win, by averaging 15.7 points per game.