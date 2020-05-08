Basketball all-state teams released; Weedsport's Nemec, Union Springs' Park lead honorees

New York's boys and girls basketball all-state teams have been released, and several athletes from Cayuga County have been recognized for their performances in the 2019-20 season.
For girls players, Weedsport's Suzie Nemec was named second-team all-state in Class C. Nemec, a junior, averaged 25.7 points per game, leading the Warriors to a 21-2 record and an appearance in the Section III Class C championship game. Her scoring average in 2019-20 was the highest among all girls basketball players in Section III.
Union Springs' Renee Park made eighth-team all-state in Class C. Park had a historic season for the Wolves, becoming the first female player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. A senior, Park helped lead Union Springs' charge to the Section IV Class C final, the program's first championship game appearance.
Also from Weedsport, junior Emma Stark was named 12th-team all-state. Stark was another important offensive weapon for the Warriors this season, averaging 14.6 points per game.
Port Byron's Ava Mills also made 12th-team. Mills, a senior, led the Panthers to a 14-8 record, including one sectional win, by averaging 15.7 points per game.
The boys basketball all-state teams were announced last month, and two Cayuga County-area players were recognized.
Weedsport junior Josh O'Connor was placed fourth-team all-state in Class C. O'Connor was the Warriors' leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game. His efforts helped propel Weedsport to its first section title in 40 years.
In Class B, Skaneateles' Nate Fouts is an honorable mention. Fouts averaged 21.3 points per game as the Lakers went 14-8.
