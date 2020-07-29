Basketball hoops at Auburn's parks remain off limits, city 'errs on side of caution'

Despite that, hoops at Auburn's city parks remain inaccessible. According to Auburn city manager Jeff Dygert, basketball hoops remain unavailable for use because the city has no way to ensure full-fledged games don't take place, "other than to not put the hoops up."

"If I put the hoops up, other than stationing someone right there to make sure a game doesn't break out, we have no way to control that," Dygert said. "It's not practical for us to have staff (patrol the basketball courts) at this point in time with our budget situation the way it is. We've chosen to err on the side of caution and safety."

Auburn residents (or residents around the state) can file a complaint if they believe non-essential gatherings are taking place. Dygert said that when there is a complaint, the local police department must investigate and file a follow-up report to the state. In April, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen complaints had been minimal to that point.

However, by not reinstalling the basketball hoops, the city of Auburn is trying to eliminate a potential source of complaints.