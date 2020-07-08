Bassmaster cancels return to Cayuga Lake due to New York's travel advisory

The Bassmaster Elite Series event at Cayuga Lake, set for next week, has been canceled.
Bassmaster announced the cancellation Wednesday, citing complications to meet New York's current guidelines for professional sports competitions.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a travel advisory for professional athletes coming to New York from states with high COVID-19 infection rates. Athletes entering New York would require a 14-day quarantine period. Anglers and other Bassmaster staff would've also been required to receive a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their arrival in New York, and quarantine for the duration of the event. With that direction, Bassmaster officials deemed it impossible to follow through with the scheduled event on Cayuga Lake, which would begin Tuesday, July 14 and continue through Friday, July 17.
Two future Bassmaster Elite Series events in New York, one set for July 23-26 in the St. Lawrence River in Waddington and the other July 30-Aug. 2 at Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, will take place as scheduled.
"B.A.S.S. is doing everything possible within the guidelines to make sure everybody is safely on the water and fishing out events," B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said in a statement. "Every major professional sports league is instituting testing protocols and working to develop new competition plans that adhere to strict health and safety guidelines, and we'll evolve and enhance our plans as needed to work toward our goal of completing the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Season."
When B.A.S.S. released its initial 2020 schedule last September, Cayuga Lake was not among the event's planned stops. However, the Bassmaster Elite Series was forced to suspend all events between March and June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bassmaster released a revised schedule in May which included Cayuga Lake, which hosted Bassmaster Elite Series events in 2014, 2016 and 2019.
Frontenac Park in the village of Union Springs has served as the official host in each of the last three events, and was set to do so again next week. During its previous trips to Cayuga Lake, the Bassmaster series invited festival-like atmospheres with thousands in attendance. Even if the event took place, New York's current guidelines prohibit fans and spectators from attending, even those taking place at outdoor venues.
"While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition," Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said. "New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond we could produce."
So far this year, the Bassmaster Elite Series has completed two events. One took place Feb. 8-10 in Palatka, Florida, while the most recent event was held in Eufaula, Alabama June 10-13. There are currently six more Elite Series events scheduled through the end of the year, though B.A.S.S does intend to reschedule the intended Cayuga Lake event for another location later this year.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
