Bassmaster cancels return to Cayuga Lake due to New York's travel advisory

When B.A.S.S. released its initial 2020 schedule last September, Cayuga Lake was not among the event's planned stops. However, the Bassmaster Elite Series was forced to suspend all events between March and June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bassmaster released a revised schedule in May which included Cayuga Lake, which hosted Bassmaster Elite Series events in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Frontenac Park in the village of Union Springs has served as the official host in each of the last three events, and was set to do so again next week. During its previous trips to Cayuga Lake, the Bassmaster series invited festival-like atmospheres with thousands in attendance. Even if the event took place, New York's current guidelines prohibit fans and spectators from attending, even those taking place at outdoor venues.

"While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition," Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said. "New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond we could produce."

So far this year, the Bassmaster Elite Series has completed two events. One took place Feb. 8-10 in Palatka, Florida, while the most recent event was held in Eufaula, Alabama June 10-13. There are currently six more Elite Series events scheduled through the end of the year, though B.A.S.S does intend to reschedule the intended Cayuga Lake event for another location later this year.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.