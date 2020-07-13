Bassmaster events at St. Lawrence River, Lake Champlain still on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State restrictions prevented Cayuga Lake from hosting a Bassmaster Elite Series event this week, but B.A.S.S. has announced that New York's other two tournaments will still take place later this month.

Bassmaster's visit to the St. Lawrence River will be held July 23-26 as originally planned, but the event is being moved from Waddington to the town of Clayton in Jefferson County. Waddington has hosted the event since 2017.

Bassmaster's Trip to Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh remains July 31-Aug. 2. Lake Champlain has not hosted a Bassmaster event in three years.

"We have enjoyed record-breaking fan support in New York for years," said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. "While fans won't be able to attend the events on-site this year, we are thankful to everyone who is helping B.A.S.S. to safely bring the fun of competition and beauty of these fisheries into the homes of millions of fans via our live, on-the-water coverage."

Bassmaster's visit to Cayuga Lake in Union Springs was supposed to start Tuesday, but Bassmaster pulled out last Wednesday, July 8, citing New York's travel advisory for professional athletes entering the state.