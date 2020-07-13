Bassmaster events at St. Lawrence River, Lake Champlain still on

State restrictions prevented Cayuga Lake from hosting a Bassmaster Elite Series event this week, but B.A.S.S. has announced that New York's other two tournaments will still take place later this month.
Bassmaster's visit to the St. Lawrence River will be held July 23-26 as originally planned, but the event is being moved from Waddington to the town of Clayton in Jefferson County. Waddington has hosted the event since 2017.
Bassmaster's Trip to Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh remains July 31-Aug. 2. Lake Champlain has not hosted a Bassmaster event in three years.
"We have enjoyed record-breaking fan support in New York for years," said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. "While fans won't be able to attend the events on-site this year, we are thankful to everyone who is helping B.A.S.S. to safely bring the fun of competition and beauty of these fisheries into the homes of millions of fans via our live, on-the-water coverage."
Bassmaster's visit to Cayuga Lake in Union Springs was supposed to start Tuesday, but Bassmaster pulled out last Wednesday, July 8, citing New York's travel advisory for professional athletes entering the state.
Under New York's restrictions, anglers and other B.A.S.S. staff entering the state would be required to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their arrival and quarantine for a period of 14 days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's travel advisory guidance was not provided until June 28, about two weeks before anglers would begin competition on Cayuga Lake.
"While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition," Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said in a statement last week.”New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond we could produce."
Bassmaster has not held an Elite Series event since June 10-13, and only two of the series’ events have taken place so far this year.
