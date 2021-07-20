Bassmaster not returning to Cayuga Lake in 2022

Professional bass fishing will not return to Cayuga Lake in 2022.

Bassmasters announced next year's Elite Series schedule on Tuesday, and while the circuit will include one stop in New York state, Cayuga Lake is absent from the list of stops.

Instead, the Elite Series will again return to the St. Lawrence River and Thousand Islands area for the weekend of July 14 to July 17, 2022. Bassmasters recently completed its 2021 Elite Series tour on the St. Lawrence, with Japan's Taku Ito hauling 90 pounds of fish during the course of the four-day tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Lake, specifically the village of Union Springs, has hosted a Bassmaster Elite tournament on three occasions (2014, 2016 and 2019). While not on the Elite Series' initial 2020 schedule, a COVID-19-related revision briefly planted a July 2020 return to Cayuga Lake.