Bassmaster returning to Cayuga Lake in 2020 as B.A.S.S. announces revised schedule

For the second straight year, Bassmaster is coming to Cayuga Lake.

B.A.S.S. announced its revised Bassmaster Elite tournament schedule earlier this week, and Cayuga Lake will play host July 14-17.

This year will mark the fourth time the Bassmaster Elite Series will host an event in Cayuga County — previous tournaments were held in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elite series will have only eight events this summer, and New York state will be host to two of them. Bassmaster is also heading to Plattsburgh in late July. So far in 2020, there has been only one Bassmaster Elite event, which took place in Florida in February.

"After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again," B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said in a press release. "Our team has worked diligently alongside our local hosts to ensure that we are ready to get back to the competition and fun of tournament fishing in a safe and responsible way."