Bassmaster returning to Cayuga Lake in 2020 as B.A.S.S. announces revised schedule

For the second straight year, Bassmaster is coming to Cayuga Lake.
B.A.S.S. announced its revised Bassmaster Elite tournament schedule earlier this week, and Cayuga Lake will play host July 14-17.
This year will mark the fourth time the Bassmaster Elite Series will host an event in Cayuga County — previous tournaments were held in 2014, 2016 and 2019.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elite series will have only eight events this summer, and New York state will be host to two of them. Bassmaster is also heading to Plattsburgh in late July. So far in 2020, there has been only one Bassmaster Elite event, which took place in Florida in February.
"After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again," B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said in a press release. "Our team has worked diligently alongside our local hosts to ensure that we are ready to get back to the competition and fun of tournament fishing in a safe and responsible way."
Cayuga Lake was not among the planned stops when the original Bassmaster Elite Series schedule was released last September. However, the tournament originally scheduled for May 29-June 1 in Orange, Texas could not be rescheduled, so Bassmaster turned to Cayuga Lake.
In total, there were three Elite Series events and two Bassmaster Open tournaments between March and May that had to be postponed. The Orange, Texas event was expected to challenge the Elite Series' fan attendance record of 36,200. Around 12,000 fans attended when Bassmaster made its first appearance at Cayuga Lake in 2014. That increased to 17,000 in 2016.
Bassmaster also planned on holding an Elite Series event at the St. Lawrence River in Waddington July 23-26, but that location was not included on the revised schedule.
"When originally setting up the schedule, B.A.S.S. took into account the times of year when each fishery would be at its best," tournament director Trip Weldon said. "The revisions, while challenging, should present excellent catch opportunities for our field."
Nearly 40 miles long and less than 2 miles across, Cayuga Lake is one of the smallest bodies of water to host a Bassmaster Elite series event.
Last year, angler Jamie Hartman was victorious at Cayuga Lake, capturing a four-day total weight of 80 pounds, 13 ounces.
The 2019 event was not without controversy. The morning of the first day of tournament, anglers Chris Zaldain, Ed Loughran and Caleb Sumrall reported to local police that $1,000 of equipment was stolen from their rental house in Aurora.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel
