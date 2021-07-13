Bassmasters returns to New York this week at St. Lawrence River

As Johnston, a Peterborough, Ontario native, said, any big winds "can kill your productivity."

"I'll be surprised if anyone can do it for four days in a row," Johnston said. "Someone might get two good days in the lake and then need two days in the river, but to put all your eggs in one basket and say you're going to the lake four days is too much of a gamble.

"A couple of people are going to catch them (in the lake) but a lot of people are going to strike out. It can still be won in the river; you can catch 25 pounds any day."

This week will mark Bassmaster's second straight in New York state. From July 8 to July 11, anglers hit Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, where Bryan Schmitt hauled in over 78 pounds of fish to claim first place.

Waddington will be the final stop for the Elite series this year, which ensures that Bassmaster will skip Cayuga Lake for the second straight year.The Elite tournament was temporarily scheduled to hit Cayuga Lake in 2020, but COVID-19 quarantine rules in place at the time would've limited anglers who traveled to New York from out of state.

