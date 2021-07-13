Bassmasters returns to New York this week at St. Lawrence River

The nation's top anglers are returning to New York state this week.
Beginning Thursday, July 15, competitors will take off from Whittaker Park to hunt for fish in the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, in this year's Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite tournament.
Action continues through Sunday, July 18, with anglers hitting the water at 7 a.m. Weigh-ins will be held each day at 3 p.m.
Returning to this year's tournament is 2020 winner Chris Johnston. In a press release provided by Bassmaster, Johnston explained a potential change in strategy from last year's win.
Because of the variation between lake fish and river fish, anglers must carefully consider where they choose to locate their boats. Fish present in the St. Lawrence River may be more plentiful, but will likely accumulate a lesser weight. Lake fish can be harder to draw in, but could provide more weight per fish.
Launch site is also a consideration. Anglers will hit the water out of Whittaker Park in Waddington, which is about 65 miles north of Clayton, where anglers launched for this tournament last year. From Clayton, anglers could easily access Lake Ontario, where there's potential for a greater catch. From Waddington, anglers must factor in time and gas if they want to wade to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River.
As Johnston, a Peterborough, Ontario native, said, any big winds "can kill your productivity."
"I'll be surprised if anyone can do it for four days in a row," Johnston said. "Someone might get two good days in the lake and then need two days in the river, but to put all your eggs in one basket and say you're going to the lake four days is too much of a gamble.
"A couple of people are going to catch them (in the lake) but a lot of people are going to strike out. It can still be won in the river; you can catch 25 pounds any day."
This week will mark Bassmaster's second straight in New York state. From July 8 to July 11, anglers hit Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, where Bryan Schmitt hauled in over 78 pounds of fish to claim first place.
Waddington will be the final stop for the Elite series this year, which ensures that Bassmaster will skip Cayuga Lake for the second straight year.The Elite tournament was temporarily scheduled to hit Cayuga Lake in 2020, but COVID-19 quarantine rules in place at the time would've limited anglers who traveled to New York from out of state.