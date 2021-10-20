Battle of attrition: Union Springs/Port Byron beats Unadilla Valley on penalty kicks

UNION SPRINGS — Several minutes after securing the winning save, Union Springs/Port Byron goalkeeper Danielle Waldron's hands were still shaking.

Nine penalty kicks, which followed 110 minutes of soccer, can have that effect — especially in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Thanks to Waldron's saves, and penalty kick conversions by Chloe Wilde and Anna Salls, the Wolves were able to defeat Unadilla Valley on Wednesday in the first round of the Section IV, Class C playoffs.

The Wolves will move on to face No. 1-seeded Elmira Notre Dame (9-0-2) on Saturday.

Tied 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation, the Wolves and Storm played two 10-minute overtime halves. When neither team was able to score, overtime shifted to a pair of five-minute sudden death periods, though the score remained even.

Two rounds of five-person penalty kicks were then required. Both teams went 2-for-5 through the first series — Angelia Scholz and Gabrielle Scholz converted for US/PB — which prompted a second series with five new shooters.

While Wilde and Salls were able to score on their tries, the Storm could not put another PK past Waldron, who denied all four attempts kicked her way.

"We've practiced penalty kicks before, but it's completely different when it's in a game situation, when every shot you make counts," US/PB coach Matt Hauser said. "It's a tough situation and there's a lot of nerves, but they regained their composure and came out with a win in the end."

The Wolves were actually 36 seconds away from avoiding overtime and PKs altogether. US/PB led throughout the game, thanks to a first half goal by eighth-grader Madison Kalet. But Unadilla Valley pressed the Wolves' defense in the second half as the clock winded down, and found a second life on a goal with less than a minute remaining.

"Things like that happen," Hauser said. "There's a feeling of defeat when you let up a goal with 36 seconds left at the end of the game to tie it, knowing we have to go into overtime. We were in an overtime situation during the (Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament) and we know what it entails."

Thirty minutes of stress followed. In the first portion of overtime, the Storm controlled play, and nearly ended the Wolves' season when Kadence York's shot beat Waldron but slammed the right post five minutes in.

US/PB was able to settle down and had several chances of its own, particularly during sudden death, to no avail.

Then came the game of checkers. Miss followed miss, while goal followed goal in the first round of the PKs. Ultimately it was the Wolves that prospered.

Unlike in the professional ranks, penalty kicks are far from automatic at the high school level. Explaining her approach in goal, Waldron said one of the keys is to lock eyes with her shooter.

"Sometimes you've gotta intimidate them and stare them straight down," Waldron said. "Usually most people look to where they want you to go and then kick the opposite way, so you've gotta watch their eyes."

US/PB might need a similar effort from its goalkeeper to hang with Elmira Notre Dame this weekend. The two teams will also be quite familiar with each other, having played only last Thursday — which resulted in a 2-0 win for Elmira.

"We've just gotta play our game and try our hardest, because it might be our last game," Waldron said. "We're gonna go out there and do our best and see what happens."

