Beacon of hope: Cayuga County-area programs react to Fall sports' approved return

On Monday, the same day Fall sports were supposed to begin for the 2020-21 academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that several interscholastic sports would be permitted to return and play games Sept. 21.
Among the approved athletics are soccer, field hockey, cross country, swimming and tennis.
Football teams will have to be more patient. While football practices can begin Sept. 21, games have not yet received approval. And while not all volleyball programs play in the fall, those that do — including several in Cayuga County — are also limited to practicing at this time.
Conceding that he had "zero" confidence Fall sports would actually start in the fall, Skaneateles varsity boys soccer coach Aaron Moss called Monday's news "a huge mental boost" for student-athletes to have something to look forward to.
"Just to do something they really enjoy and play sports with their buddies, it's pretty cool," Moss said. "Obviously it'll be a little different, there will be some safety and distancing protocols that will be put into place, but we just wanna play.
"The 21st of September is a long way away and I don't want to be all doom and gloom, but I'm very surprised they're actually doing it. I thought they would punt and try to smash it all together in the spring. I am cautiously optimistic, because I don't want to put the cart before the horse, knowing that at any time people that aren't being responsible could bring a spike to a certain area."
Moravia varsity football coach Fred Ott called Monday's announcement "bittersweet," adding that the fact football wasn't canceled altogether is a positive.
"That's a bright spot I guess that football has not been canceled," Ott said. "With them saying we can practice, I hope they understand there better be some incentive for the kids down the road that we get to play games. I can't imagine them letting us do all this and then the kids can't play games. I understand it's probably not going to be a full season with the late start, but hopefully the light at the end of the tunnel is that we'll get some games in."
Most varsity football programs in central New York play a seven- or eight-game regular season schedule. Sectionals typically begin in late October, while state tournaments are underway by mid-November. This year's New York state championships were set for the Dec. 4-6. However, when the NYSPHSAA announced in July that the potential Fall start date was being moved from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21, it was also decided that there would be no Fall regional or state championships.
Without state tournaments, there's more wiggle room for football programs to create a semi-regular-length schedule and possibly play in sectional tournaments. But considering New York's typical fall weather and how many teams still use grass fields, and the amount of time football programs need to prepare, Ott cautioned against delaying football season much further.
He is also open to the idea of pushing football to the spring — an idea that was floated by the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force — if it was the difference between playing or not playing games this academic year.
"I know they're talking about waving a lot of the restrictions, but with football you've got to have the kids ready safety-wise," Ott said. "It's not one of those sports where you can be there for two days and you're ready for a game. Football doesn't work that way. You definitely need some time to get kids into that football mindset. Football is a unique sport where you still need time to prepare both mentally and physically in order to play games."
Specific guidelines from New York state are expected in the coming days. Once those guidelines are released, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will organize a meeting within 24 hours with the state's 11 sections, NYSPHSAA officers and Executive Director Robert Zayas to discuss the next steps. The NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 task force, which features school district leaders from all over the state, will also meet within 48 hours of the guidance.
Athletic directors, like Weedsport's Zac Young, will now be charged with configuring condensed schedules for Fall offerings. According to Young, the OHSL, which is one of Section III's largest leagues, had an executive meeting last week about the logistics of the upcoming Fall season. While he expects it will be "challenging" to string together schedules and that transportation will be an issue, it's a welcomed obstacle.
"When I heard the news I was excited, not just for our students but for everybody in the area," Young said. "Now we've just got to be patient for the next 24 to 48 hours while we get some more definite outlines. Then we have to get together as ADs with our coaching staffs and make sure we can make it work and do it all in a safe manner."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
