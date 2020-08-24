Beacon of hope: Cayuga County-area programs react to Fall sports' approved return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An exciting day for some fall student-athletes and coaches, a conflicting day for others.

On Monday, the same day Fall sports were supposed to begin for the 2020-21 academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that several interscholastic sports would be permitted to return and play games Sept. 21.

Among the approved athletics are soccer, field hockey, cross country, swimming and tennis.

Football teams will have to be more patient. While football practices can begin Sept. 21, games have not yet received approval. And while not all volleyball programs play in the fall, those that do — including several in Cayuga County — are also limited to practicing at this time.

Conceding that he had "zero" confidence Fall sports would actually start in the fall, Skaneateles varsity boys soccer coach Aaron Moss called Monday's news "a huge mental boost" for student-athletes to have something to look forward to.

"Just to do something they really enjoy and play sports with their buddies, it's pretty cool," Moss said. "Obviously it'll be a little different, there will be some safety and distancing protocols that will be put into place, but we just wanna play.