Beasley happy to share in upgraded Bills' passing attack

ORCHARD PARK — Bills receiver Cole Beasley had an epiphany in determining he's going to focus less on personal production and more on team goals.

Entering his ninth NFL season, and second in Buffalo, the 31-year-old Beasley spent the offseason reassessing his objectives upon coming to the realization he's no longer going to get caught up in numbers, yards and catches.

"I read a few books, and then it's almost like I knew that already," Beasley revealed during training camp last month.

"Sometimes when you read it, it confirms something for you and then it just clicks in your head," he added. "It seems like it was just one day I woke up and it's like I don't care what anybody else outside of here thinks any more."

Beasley provided the insight in responding to a question over frustrations he previously expressed in being under-used during his first seven years in Dallas, and whether he's concerned the same might happen in Buffalo after the Bills acquired receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota in March.

"No, because we throw it a lot more here than we did at Dallas at that time," he said, referring to the Cowboys run-focused approach behind former starter DeMarco Murray and his eventual successor Ezekiel Elliott. "This offense is way different."