Big prize in sight: Auburn baseball tops Whitesboro to reach section final

WHITESBORO — The Salt City Athletic Conference regular season champions have their sights set on a bigger prize.
This weekend, they'll have a chance to claim it.
Auburn baseball, seeded No. 3, knocked off No. 2 Whitesboro 3-2 on Thursday in the Section III Class A semifinals.
With the win, the Maroons will play for their first section title since 2014.
It didn't come easy against a Warriors squad that claimed the section's last Class A crown in 2019. Auburn allowed the potential tying and go-ahead runs to reach scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but sophomore relief pitcher Cooper Polcovich induced a pop out and a fly out to send the Maroons to the title game.
"I can't really explain the excitement. It's a long time coming," said Auburn coach John Turcsik. "We've wanted this since Day 1 when we started this year. That's what you show up for every day. It wasn't our prettiest game and we had a couple mistakes defensively and on the bases, but these guys are battlers. We easily could've gotten down and folded, but we just stepped up and finished the job."
Had Auburn lost, the Maroons would've lost sleep over their success rate with runners in scoring position. Auburn could've put Whitesboro in a deep hole in the opening frame when three runners reached base, but Ryan Stewart was caught in a rundown for one out and then Ryan Birchard hit into a double play to end the inning.
The Maroons were again victimized by an inning-ending double play in the third inning when, with runners at first and third, a bunt attempt landed in the glove of Whitesboro's third baseman, who doubled off one of Maroons at first base.
Fortunately for Auburn, there was room for error with Birchard on the mound. The senior right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out seven while holding Whitesboro to two hits.
Called a "bulldog" by his head coach, Birchard growled his way through the Whitesboro lineup, often barking in celebration after a big out.
"It gets me going and hopefully gets the team going," Birchard said of his fired-up mentality. "I think it worked. It's all emotion, you know? An adrenaline rush."
Birchard's offensive support finally came in the fifth inning. With Will Coleman and Stewart on base, Kevin Dolan doubled to left field allowing Coleman to come home from second, the game's first run. Polcovich and Birchard followed with RBI singles, adding some necessary insurance.
Whitesboro didn't go out without a fight, however. The Warriors countered with two runs of their own in the fifth.
In that fifth, Turcsik had a decision to make. With two outs but runners on, Birchard had thrown 68 pitches. Another at-bat would likely prevent Birchard from pitching in Saturday's section title game per NYSPHSAA rules, should Auburn advance.
Turcsik chose to leave Birchard in, and Birchard rewarded that decision by getting out of the inning with Auburn still holding a 3-2 lead.
"You've gotta live for today and play for today," Turcsik said. "If we don't win this one, we don't have an opportunity to play Saturday. My thought process was to stick with him and have the mindset that he'll fight through it and get the job done. Birch, he pitched a heck of a game."
Birchard was finally pulled in the bottom of the seventh, with Auburn only outs away from moving on. The Maroons turned to the lefty Polcovich, and the moment wasn't too big for the underclassman. He forced Whitesboro's Colin Skermont into a pop out and Jacob Collea into a line out to end it.
"Coop's come in all year and that's what he does," Birchard said. "Every time he's in, I've got no doubt in my mind. I know it's a hard situation for him to pitch after me because I walk a lot of people, but I didn't have any doubt in Coop."
Next up for Auburn is fourth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy, who upset top-seeded Cortland on Thursday. Because the Maroons have the higher seed, they'll host Saturday's section final at Falcon Park.
