Big prize in sight: Auburn baseball tops Whitesboro to reach section final

The Maroons were again victimized by an inning-ending double play in the third inning when, with runners at first and third, a bunt attempt landed in the glove of Whitesboro's third baseman, who doubled off one of Maroons at first base.

Fortunately for Auburn, there was room for error with Birchard on the mound. The senior right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out seven while holding Whitesboro to two hits.

Called a "bulldog" by his head coach, Birchard growled his way through the Whitesboro lineup, often barking in celebration after a big out.

"It gets me going and hopefully gets the team going," Birchard said of his fired-up mentality. "I think it worked. It's all emotion, you know? An adrenaline rush."

Birchard's offensive support finally came in the fifth inning. With Will Coleman and Stewart on base, Kevin Dolan doubled to left field allowing Coleman to come home from second, the game's first run. Polcovich and Birchard followed with RBI singles, adding some necessary insurance.

Whitesboro didn't go out without a fight, however. The Warriors countered with two runs of their own in the fifth.