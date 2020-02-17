Biggest loser of MLB offseason? Rob Manfred

The worst offense, though, is his handling of the Astros' cheating scandal. The bottom line is Manfred let the Astros' players skate because he feared the MLB Players Association would file grievances. Maybe they would've. Or maybe, after consulting with the other players in the league who are rightfully outraged about the Astros' conduct, the union wouldn't intervene.

The reason people are still talking about the Astros is because Manfred's response didn't penalize those directly involved in the scheme. That will likely change when Alex Cora, the Astros' former bench coach who managed the Boston Red Sox for two seasons, receives a suspension. But Manfred wrote that it was a "player-driven" scheme to cheat. Players should've been punished.

There's also the question of whether the Astros should've been stripped of the title. They cheated to win. The evidence is there. The product of that cheating was a World Series title.