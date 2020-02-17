Biggest loser of MLB offseason? Rob Manfred

It was a tough offseason for Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Let's review his trifecta of failures.
• MLB's proposal to eliminate more than 40 minor league affiliates
• His playoff proposal that was met with mixed reviews
• Allowing Houston Astros players to avoid punishment for what he acknowledged was a "player-driven" cheating scandal
On the surface, the minor league proposal isn't such a bad concept. The minor league system is huge and MLB wants to invest in a good product. They also want to ensure their players have top-notch facilities. That's understandable.
How the proposal was released and the contentious negotiations that have followed is why it's a problem for Manfred. Few things unite Congress these days, but many Democratic and Republican members have blasted the plan. Some have even threatened to reconsider MLB's antitrust exemption if it moves forward with the minor league contraction plan. That's a long shot, but if MLB loses its antitrust exemption Manfred can kiss his job goodbye.
Manfred's idea to add two more playoff teams in each league has been debated. There are people who believe that would be too much, especially after a 162-game regular season. There are others who ridicule another aspect of the proposal — having higher-seeded teams choose their opponents. It's drawn comparisons to "The Bachelor," which is ... what MLB is going for? Still, the reaction hasn't exactly been good for Manfred.
The worst offense, though, is his handling of the Astros' cheating scandal. The bottom line is Manfred let the Astros' players skate because he feared the MLB Players Association would file grievances. Maybe they would've. Or maybe, after consulting with the other players in the league who are rightfully outraged about the Astros' conduct, the union wouldn't intervene.
The reason people are still talking about the Astros is because Manfred's response didn't penalize those directly involved in the scheme. That will likely change when Alex Cora, the Astros' former bench coach who managed the Boston Red Sox for two seasons, receives a suspension. But Manfred wrote that it was a "player-driven" scheme to cheat. Players should've been punished.
There's also the question of whether the Astros should've been stripped of the title. They cheated to win. The evidence is there. The product of that cheating was a World Series title.
Manfred handed one-year suspensions to (now-former) Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. They were both punished like they were adults overseeing a bunch of rogue children. But Astros owner Jim Crane got a pass. Using Manfred's rationale, Hinch and Luhnow needed to know what was going on with their team and they should've acted. But Crane, the biggest boss of them all, could look the other way. Manfred was there to shield him.
Commissioners in pro sports are easy targets. Roger Goodell has faced his share of criticism during his run as NFL commissioner. Gary Bettman has been the longtime NHL commissioner and on the receiving end of his fair share of boos. Adam Silver, the head of the NBA, hasn't received as much hate. He's arguably the most competent commissioner in professional sports.
And then there's Manfred. His biggest problem is that he makes unforced errors that raise doubts about whether he's the right man to lead MLB. The handling of the Astros' scandal is a prime example. His failure to punish the players could lead to other MLB players holding them accountable, and that won't be pretty. The league needed to come down hard. It didn't.
The cheating scandal will go down as one of the most consequential events in Manfred's tenure and in the history of baseball. We will remember what the Astros did. We will also remember what Manfred didn't do.
