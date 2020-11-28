Bills' Allen shows growth since last start against Chargers

ORCHARD PARK — As much as he'd like, Josh Allen can't change the past when the topic of the Bills quarterback's first career start was mentioned this week.

"Obviously, very nervous, and things didn't turn out so great," Allen said, when asked to recall any lingering memories of Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks into the 2018 season.

"I should've, could've done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now," he added. "But it did teach me some valuable lessons. ... It helped me. It really did, and I think you need to go through some of the bumps and bruises."

In finishing 18 of 33 for 245 yards with a touchdown in the final minute, and two interceptions, Allen's outing was typically reflective of a raw rookie thrust into action after Nathan Peterman unraveled in Buffalo's season opener.

The signs of growth have become undeniably apparent some 2 1/2 years later as Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills (7-3) prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) on Sunday.

In playing a key role in Buffalo winning at least seven of its first 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995 and '96, Allen has shed many of his erratic tendencies to be considered one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks.