Bills announce no fans at home games for foreseeable future

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they will not have fans at home games for the foreseeable future as part of continued safety measures issued by New York state during the coronavirus pandemic.

That would include the next home game, a highly anticipated Thursday night matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs, on Oct. 15.

"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person," the team said in a statement, noting that there have no been changes to the state protocols that led to an August announcement that fans would not be allowed at Bills Stadium for the first two home games.

Only a handful of NFL teams have allowed a minimal number of fans, including the Dolphins, who allowed about 13,000 to watch their Sept. 20 loss against Buffalo. Gregg Brandon, general counsel for the Bills, and other executives attended the Miami game to gather information about Dolphins' protocols. Brandon has been the team's main conduit with state and local officials.