Bills announce no fans at home games for foreseeable future

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they will not have fans at home games for the foreseeable future as part of continued safety measures issued by New York state during the coronavirus pandemic.
That would include the next home game, a highly anticipated Thursday night matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs, on Oct. 15.
"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person," the team said in a statement, noting that there have no been changes to the state protocols that led to an August announcement that fans would not be allowed at Bills Stadium for the first two home games.
Only a handful of NFL teams have allowed a minimal number of fans, including the Dolphins, who allowed about 13,000 to watch their Sept. 20 loss against Buffalo. Gregg Brandon, general counsel for the Bills, and other executives attended the Miami game to gather information about Dolphins' protocols. Brandon has been the team's main conduit with state and local officials.
On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he would lobby the state to permit up to 7,000 fans to be allowed to attend Bills home games. The Bills had originally lobbied for 17,000 fans to be allowed in, then dropped the figure to 9,000, Poloncarz said. But county officials said they thought 7,000 was a safer number, based on the size of the concourses, public spaces and restrooms.
With the positive test rate for Covid-19 declining, county leaders were expected to talk with with Governor's Office officials Tuesday and make the case that fans should be allowed to attend games at Bills Stadium.
Poloncarz said the Bills were prepared to take extra precautions to ensure against large crowds entering or exiting the stadium. One step, he said, was timed entry tickets and timed exit tickets. When the game ends, fans would be dismissed by section.
The Bills have protected offensive linemen Jordan Devey and Jonotthan Harrison, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on their practice squad this week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!