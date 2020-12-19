Bills beat Broncos 48-19 for first AFC East crown since 1995

DENVER — Donning gray caps that declared them AFC East champions for the first time since 1995, the Buffalo Bills acted like this was old hat.

"We're going to enjoy it on the flight back home, but we know the job ain't done yet," defensive end Jerry Hughes said after the Bills' 48-19 dismantling of the Denver Broncos officially ended New England's 11-year reign atop the division.

"We still have a lot more to accomplish," added Hughes, who contributed to the Bills' biggest blowout of 2020 with a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown just 17 seconds after Josh Allen's second TD run.

Sporting blue T-shirts that read "Won but not done," the Bills (11-3) acted like the Patriots did all those years when they dominated the division and AFC East titles were mere stepping stones.

"It's great that we're able to do it the first time in 25 years," Allen said. "To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good. At the same time, that's not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that's to win a Super Bowl championship."

No disrespect to those celebrating, of course.