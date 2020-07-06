Bills coach McDermott preparing for unique training camp

In a normal NFL offseason, players and coaches are enjoying some down time right now.
The early part of July is usually the lone quiet time on the calendar. Nothing about this offseason, of course, has been normal or usual.
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced all 32 NFL teams to cancel their in-person spring practices. That left coaches conducting virtual classroom sessions and players working out wherever they could.
In a typical set of spring organized team activities, Bills coach Sean McDermott said about 500 practice reps take place.
With all of those lost, McDermott and his staff are busier than usual at this time of year. With training camp scheduled to begin July 28, one of the top priorities for the Bills’ fourth-year coach is figuring out how to safely ramp up physical activity for 91 players who might not be in tip-top shape.
Even the number of players is in question as ESPN reported Friday that training camp rosters could be pared to as few as 75 spots. The Bills currently have 88 players on their roster.
The schedule also remains in flux as the number of preseason games is expected to be cut from four to two, pending an agreement with the players association.
“This year in particular, we've gone to great lengths to map out what I feel like is a good plan,” McDermott said. “And that plan is going to continue to evolve over the next several weeks. I depend heavily on our sports science department.
"I obviously have the final say. And so what I've learned through it is the best approach for us is, ‘Hey, everyone, it's a collaborative effort. Everyone's involved. Let's take what we know now, bake it into the plan, and then make sure that we use our gut instinct at the end of the day, as we move from one day to the next through the training camp period.' We're taking great caution and a lot of prep work is going into (that) right now.”
Until the players report, McDermott won’t truly know what kind of shape they are in.
“And then we can start to work together to make sure we get them ready to go,” he said. “At least for us, it won't be, ‘We're going to take them from here to here.’ That'd be irresponsible. We have to build them up, to make them robust. And so that's what we, between myself; sports science; Eric Ciano, our strength and conditioning coach; and head trainer Nate Breske – that's an all-hands-on-deck type approach and conversation.”
It’s not just physical conditioning, either. The stress brought on by the pandemic has touched everyone in some form, as have the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Mental health, then, is something that McDermott and his staff will prioritize.
“We're trying to create an environment here for us at training camp, that will help us in those areas,” he said. “It'll be a first, but I'm confident in our team. As you see with work before, I'm confident that we will have a well thought out plan to give us the best chance to accomplish and meet those challenges because they are real.”
The one thing that has worked in the NFL’s favor to this point is timing. The league was able to conduct free agency and the draft virtually, but with the start of training camp now less than a month away, time presents a greater challenge.
While many unknowns exist about how practices will be held and the parameters for testing, the Bills do have clarification on at least one thing: Training camp will take place at the team’s facility in Orchard Park. While the Bills will miss out on the camaraderie that comes from going away to St. John Fisher College in suburban Rochester, their home facilities are some of the best in the NFL. A new $18 million sports performance center as well as three practice fields (two outdoor grass fields and the turf field inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center) give the team plenty of space.
“We're going to try to keep it as normal as possible,” McDermott said of the practice schedule. “Certainly not normal times right now, but we're going to do our best to keep it as normal as possible, so that our players can come into our building and achieve the best version of themselves, because that's really what we're here to do is develop players.
“The only way we feel that we can develop players, not the only way, but the best way in these times is to give them the best feeling of normalcy while abiding by the protocols … to make sure that we're doing our best, or as best as we can to keep everyone as safe and as healthy as possible."
Shortly after McDermott was able to return to his office last month, he spent a couple of hours working through the practice facility with his operations staff to get a feel for how it will even be possible to fit potentially 90 or so players in locker rooms (with one in the field house and two inside New Era Field) with adequate social distancing.
That’s just one example of the many rules of the new world we’re living in.
“There’s a lot of work being put into the prep side of this in order to get their jobs done at a high level and our job as coaches at a high level," McDermott said. "Just overall, it's just awareness and making sure that we're doing right by everyone involved there.”
While the coronavirus numbers in New York generally, and Western New York specifically, have been improving, that’s not the case in other parts of the country – particularly in states such as Arizona, Florida, Texas and California – where several Bills live in the offseason.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week that individuals traveling to New York from 16 states must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. NFL teams also might urge players, particularly from those hotspots, to quarantine at home before traveling to camp.
While the Bills await guidelines from the NFL and the league’s players association on how to safely operate, McDermott acknowledged that “there’s probably a pretty good chance (spikes in the virus) could end up here in Buffalo.”
“The better question is how are we going to respond? And what is our plan? And so, there’s really a lot of the conversations around not just on the field or off the field, but now asking those questions,” he said. “The what ifs. ‘Hey, what if this happens?’ And you just kind of fill in the blank for what that is. We've got to make sure we're ready to go and so obviously that makes you communicate and makes you over-communicate. And so it's definitely unique in terms of preparing, but we've got smart people in this building. … We've all got to do our job and be ready to go."
As thorough as McDermott and his staff are, things will arise between now and the start of training camp that they hadn’t considered. The coach did not say whether a specific member of his staff would be devoted exclusively to studying the league’s protocols, but he made it clear that it will need to be a collaborative effort.
As part of the protocols that allowed teams to reopen their facilities, the league mandated that each team must have an infection control response group with a written plan and an infection control officer. The response team includes representatives from departments across the organization, including team physician, trainer, human resources director, head of security, a member of the facility operations staff and a mental health professional.
“There are (the NFL’s) spot checkers and whatnot, but we have to do our own. I would hope, regardless of the Covid situation or not, that we're always going to do our own,” he said. “It goes back to a key word here – discipline. You go back, and you say, ‘Hey, early on we were very disciplined.’ In our house, are we staying disciplined? It's easy to lose that element as you go through day after day. It's easy to start that way, but who can remain disciplined? No different than the workouts, right? Why do New Year's resolutions fail, right, because it's easy to start, but who can see it through? That takes discipline and that's sometimes what helps separate some individuals and some teams from others.”
