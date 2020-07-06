Bills coach McDermott preparing for unique training camp

“The better question is how are we going to respond? And what is our plan? And so, there’s really a lot of the conversations around not just on the field or off the field, but now asking those questions,” he said. “The what ifs. ‘Hey, what if this happens?’ And you just kind of fill in the blank for what that is. We've got to make sure we're ready to go and so obviously that makes you communicate and makes you over-communicate. And so it's definitely unique in terms of preparing, but we've got smart people in this building. … We've all got to do our job and be ready to go."

As thorough as McDermott and his staff are, things will arise between now and the start of training camp that they hadn’t considered. The coach did not say whether a specific member of his staff would be devoted exclusively to studying the league’s protocols, but he made it clear that it will need to be a collaborative effort.

As part of the protocols that allowed teams to reopen their facilities, the league mandated that each team must have an infection control response group with a written plan and an infection control officer. The response team includes representatives from departments across the organization, including team physician, trainer, human resources director, head of security, a member of the facility operations staff and a mental health professional.

“There are (the NFL’s) spot checkers and whatnot, but we have to do our own. I would hope, regardless of the Covid situation or not, that we're always going to do our own,” he said. “It goes back to a key word here – discipline. You go back, and you say, ‘Hey, early on we were very disciplined.’ In our house, are we staying disciplined? It's easy to lose that element as you go through day after day. It's easy to start that way, but who can remain disciplined? No different than the workouts, right? Why do New Year's resolutions fail, right, because it's easy to start, but who can see it through? That takes discipline and that's sometimes what helps separate some individuals and some teams from others.”

