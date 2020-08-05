Bills cornerback White noncommittal about playing upcoming season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So far, two Buffalo Bills players have opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, they had a third who isn't sure he wants to play, either.

Tre'Davious White, arguably the best player on the team, told reporters during a Zoom news conference that even though he is participating in training camp, he is "undecided" about playing. The standout cornerback has until 4 p.m. Thursday, the NFL deadline for players to opt out, to make up his mind.

“Honestly, I’m still undecided,” White said. “I just wanted to come in and kind of see like how it was going to go, like how’s the season was going to go, as far as like moving around in the locker room. Just how is the day to day operation?

"And just talking it over with (family) and just seeing what would be the best decision for my (two) kids, too, and that's playing a part in it. ... So we're just kind of just taking it down to the last day and we're going to decide from there."

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines are the only Bills players to opt out so far. Under an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, players can opt out later than the deadline if a new diagnosis reveals the player has a high-risk condition or if a family member is hospitalized because of a Covid-19 condition.