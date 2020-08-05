Bills cornerback White noncommittal about playing upcoming season

So far, two Buffalo Bills players have opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, they had a third who isn't sure he wants to play, either.
Tre'Davious White, arguably the best player on the team, told reporters during a Zoom news conference that even though he is participating in training camp, he is "undecided" about playing. The standout cornerback has until 4 p.m. Thursday, the NFL deadline for players to opt out, to make up his mind.
“Honestly, I’m still undecided,” White said. “I just wanted to come in and kind of see like how it was going to go, like how’s the season was going to go, as far as like moving around in the locker room. Just how is the day to day operation?
"And just talking it over with (family) and just seeing what would be the best decision for my (two) kids, too, and that's playing a part in it. ... So we're just kind of just taking it down to the last day and we're going to decide from there."
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines are the only Bills players to opt out so far. Under an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, players can opt out later than the deadline if a new diagnosis reveals the player has a high-risk condition or if a family member is hospitalized because of a Covid-19 condition.
Losing White would be a massive blow to the defense and to lofty expectations for the Bills this season. The All-Pro selection is a primary reason the unit ranked third in the NFL last year and is widely viewed as one of the league's best entering this season. White did not give up a touchdown pass and was tied for the league lead with six interceptions.
If he doesn't play, the best available option would figure to be veteran Josh Norman, who signed with the Bills as a free agent in the offseason. Levi Wallace would be the leading candidate to remain on the other side, where he started for part of last season.
Neither would offer White's elevated level of lock-down coverage skills.
White said he will continue to discuss his situation with the mother of his children. He voiced concern over her being quarantined at home with the children without him present. White said he was also weighing the likelihood that other family members wouldn't be able to travel to watch him play.
White said he chose not to attend offseason practices with fellow members of the Bills' defense in Virginia, because he didn't want to risk flying and bringing the virus back to his offseason home in Louisiana. He said he FaceTimed with teammates while they were there.
White did praise the Bills for how they're handling safety precautions at the team's practice facility.
"Obviously, we have some of the best people around the league just caring for our well-being," he said. "Obviously, they've been doing a great job."
Nevertheless, White said he was bothered by the fact there are "guys still testing positive and having false-positive tests."
"It's just those things that, psychologically, plays a part in my thinking each and every day," he said. "Do I want to come in here and get my little 11-month-old baby sick just coming home and trying to love on him and picking him up? Do I want to risk that?
"Because at the end of the day, no matter what, my family's going to come first. No matter what's going on, how big of a season or what's going on, I'm always going to put my kids first."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!