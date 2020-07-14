Bills could feel cap crunch in 2021

The Buffalo Bills remain in decent salary cap shape after this year, but they are expected to feel the effects of a leaguewide salary cap crunch that is coming as a result of the global pandemic.
The Bills still have $19.3 million in salary cap space for this season, which ranks 12th most in the league, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association this week are in the midst of trying to negotiate adjustments to the cap to account for the inevitable loss of revenue. If the 2020 season is held with no fans in the stands, the league would lose about $5.5 billion, or about 38% of its revenue, according to Forbes.
The league and the players union are working on plans to spread out the impact of a significant revenue loss so that teams and players don’t have to weather a giant shock to the salary cap in 2021.
The NFLPA has proposed a “flat cap” in 2021, meaning the baseline cap total for each team this year – $198.2 million – would remain the same for next season. If the pandemic had not occurred, the salary cap would have been expected to increase about another $12 million, to $210 million, for 2021.
If that flat-cap plan is adopted, the Bills would stand at $20 million in salary cap space for 2021, which would rank as 23th most in the NFL, according to Spotrac.
The Bills are staring at the prospect of three expensive contract extensions over the next 12 months or so.
Linebacker Matt Milano and left tackle Dion Dawkins are entering the final year of their contracts. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is under contract through 2021. White obviously is the top player of the three, and the Bills almost surely will want to strike a deal with him before the start of the 2021 season, if not this year.
If the Bills decide they want to keep all three, can they afford them? The answer almost is certainly yes. But fitting them all in will be a lot tighter than it would have been if there was no pandemic.
If the Bills want to extend Dawkins this summer, he might command a deal similar to the one Tampa Bay gave to tackle D.J. Humphries – $14.6 million a year. Milano’s market value probably is somewhere between $11 million and $13 million a year, which is what Carolina just gave linebacker Shaq Thompson.
White is one of a slew of top cornerbacks who are due to get new deals. They include the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey and the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore. They all could average $18 million or $19 million a year. Ramsey is the only one in the final year of his contract. They others all may want to wait to see how much Ramsey gets.
It’s all speculative at this point. There’s a myriad of ways teams can spread out guaranteed money via signing bonuses and roster bonuses. The average cap hit for Carolina’s Thompson is $13.2 million. But the Panthers needed space this year, so they gave him a big bonus up front, and his hit for 2020 is just $7.2 million. The Bills could juggle the numbers like that for Milano in 2021, if desired.
If the cap is flat for 2021, it actually will be more of a crunch for NFL teams than it would appear. Minimum salaries are scheduled to rise in 2021, which will add roughly $5 million in costs to teams.
Milano’s cap hit for 2020, the final year of his rookie deal, is $2.19 million. Dawkins’ cap hit this year is $1.33 million. Barring an extension, White next year would play under a fifth-year option total of $10.2 million. That total already is factored into the Bills’ cap space of $20 million for 2021.
The Bills can use much of their 2020 cap space on extensions. Any unused cap space in 2020 can be rolled into the 2021 cap.
As things stand, five Bills players would have a salary cap hit of more than $10 million, led by wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $12 million, center Mitch Morse at $10.4 million, White and defensive lineman Mario Addison at $10.2 million.
