Bills could feel cap crunch in 2021

The Bills are staring at the prospect of three expensive contract extensions over the next 12 months or so.

Linebacker Matt Milano and left tackle Dion Dawkins are entering the final year of their contracts. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is under contract through 2021. White obviously is the top player of the three, and the Bills almost surely will want to strike a deal with him before the start of the 2021 season, if not this year.

If the Bills decide they want to keep all three, can they afford them? The answer almost is certainly yes. But fitting them all in will be a lot tighter than it would have been if there was no pandemic.

If the Bills want to extend Dawkins this summer, he might command a deal similar to the one Tampa Bay gave to tackle D.J. Humphries – $14.6 million a year. Milano’s market value probably is somewhere between $11 million and $13 million a year, which is what Carolina just gave linebacker Shaq Thompson.

White is one of a slew of top cornerbacks who are due to get new deals. They include the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey and the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore. They all could average $18 million or $19 million a year. Ramsey is the only one in the final year of his contract. They others all may want to wait to see how much Ramsey gets.