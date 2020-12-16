Bills D flexing its identity in time for late-season push

"Honestly, Week 5, 6, 7, I'm still getting to know guys, and that's unique," safety Micah Hyde said, noting how players traditionally get that out of the way during training camp. "I feel like the camaraderie that we had wasn't there right away. But as you can see, we're working toward that."

When it came to the newcomers, the lack of a preseason meant the Bills' staff and players had to learn on the fly to see how they fit in regular-season games. This became especially critical with a revamped front that eventually had end Jerry Hughes switch to the left side because offseason free-agent addition Mario Addison was more accustomed playing on the right. Injuries also played a factor, with starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, and cornerbacks Wallace and Josh Norman all missing games.

"You can have the same exact players each and every year on defense and it's going to be a different situation. Nothing's promised in this league," Hyde said. " Just because you have eight, nine, 10 guys returning, that doesn't mean you're going to have a top-three defense all over again."

The players have adopted a mantra that it's better to be at their best in December than September. And they have a prolific Josh Allen-led offense to thank for picking up the slack until the defense began finding its identity.