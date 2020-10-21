Bills defense looks to rebound after consecutive losses

Ever since coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier arrived in 2017, the Bills have built their team around a strong defense. This year, Buffalo has had to increasingly rely on its passing offense, which has been unable to bail out the defense the past two weeks.

Buffalo's coaching staff can point to its first season in charge for inspiration. That year, the Bills went through a winless three-game stretch that saw them allow 135 points. Buffalo went on to win four of its next six games and end its lengthy playoff drought.

"Look at the stretch that we went through and we ended up becoming a playoff football team," Frazier said. "Been through it. The one thing you've got to do is make sure you don't lose confidence in what you're doing. There's some times where things are getting a little haywire and you want to throw out the kitchen sink and start all over again.

"If you knee-jerk because you've had a bad game or a couple bad games ... all of a sudden the players going, 'What are we? Who are we?' And you really have no identity as you try to fix some of those problems."

The primary issues appear to be a revamped defensive line that has struggled to win at the line of scrimmage and a back seven that has been ravaged by injuries.