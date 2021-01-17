Bills defense shines in AFC Divisional win over Ravens

+2 Johnson picks perfect time to shine as Bills advance ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Taron Johnson could’ve kept running into next week on a 101-yard interception that carried the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years.

The Ravens, who had averaged 191.9 rushing yards per game, finished the night with 150 yards on the ground.

"I thought it was a good team effort on defense and fun to watch," McDermott said. "Just a phenomenal job. That's a tough offense to stop, unique in what they do as it relates to the NFL."

It was the first time the Ravens failed to reach double digits in scoring since producing only nine points in Week 5 in 2018. It also was the fewest points they produced since a 20-3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the 2009 playoffs on Jan. 16, 2010, which was 11 years to the day of Saturday night's game.

"We took it as a challenge. A lot of us, just because we had this late-night game, we sat around, we watched TV, we enjoy football," said Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had two sacks. "It's our job. It's our passion. So, you know, when we see the guys on TV talking about how they don't play defense in Buffalo, we're going to give up 30 points.

"That's a challenge that we all see. We take it as a challenge and we accept it, so I think we went out there and we played like we had something to prove, and that's how you're supposed to play football at your house, especially in the playoffs."