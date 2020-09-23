Bills' Diggs faces toughest test against Rams' Ramsey

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whatever glow there was in the wake of Sunday’s passing extravaganza in Miami, it was gone for Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday.

Diggs’ Bills career is off to a flying start. His 239 receiving yards through two games are tied for the NFL lead. Yet Diggs had turned the page on his eight-catch, 153-yard performance in the win at Miami.

“It’s super early,” Diggs said. “People kind of ring the bell when it’s super early. I’ll have another conversation with you Game 16 or Game 17. Right now I don’t really get caught up too much in that type of stuff. Things can change fast. Just try to be consistent day in and day out and worry about the task at hand.”

The task at hand is significant. The Bills face a Los Angeles Rams team that boasts the newly minted, top-paid cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey, a three-time Pro Bowler.

The expectation is Ramsey is going to follow Diggs around for a good portion of Sunday’s game at Bills Stadium.

Diggs paid Ramsey respect but didn’t buy into the idea that quarterback Josh Allen will avoid throwing in the cornerback’s direction.