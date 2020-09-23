Bills' Diggs faces toughest test against Rams' Ramsey

Whatever glow there was in the wake of Sunday’s passing extravaganza in Miami, it was gone for Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday.
Diggs’ Bills career is off to a flying start. His 239 receiving yards through two games are tied for the NFL lead. Yet Diggs had turned the page on his eight-catch, 153-yard performance in the win at Miami.
“It’s super early,” Diggs said. “People kind of ring the bell when it’s super early. I’ll have another conversation with you Game 16 or Game 17. Right now I don’t really get caught up too much in that type of stuff. Things can change fast. Just try to be consistent day in and day out and worry about the task at hand.”
The task at hand is significant. The Bills face a Los Angeles Rams team that boasts the newly minted, top-paid cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey, a three-time Pro Bowler.
The expectation is Ramsey is going to follow Diggs around for a good portion of Sunday’s game at Bills Stadium.
Diggs paid Ramsey respect but didn’t buy into the idea that quarterback Josh Allen will avoid throwing in the cornerback’s direction.
“He’s damn good, everybody knows that,” Diggs said. “As far as shying away, it’s football. At the end of the day, we don’t really shy away in anything. I would just say trust in Josh, trust in Josh’s decision making. Each play is going to be big because he’s been playing some good football, and we trust him to make decisions and put the ball wherever it needs to go. Just taking what the defense gives you. You don’t want to reach for anything or try to force anything. You’re just going to take what they give you and let the game come to you.”
During Diggs’ five years in Minnesota, he faced Ramsey only once, in a 2016 game in Jacksonville that the Vikings won, 25-16. Diggs caught three passes for 55 yards, including a 45-yarder. But he had just one catch on only three targets when lined up against Ramsey.
“I played him in a little bit of a different scheme,” Diggs said. “I think Jacksonville played a lot more man back then. Different scheme, same player.”
The Rams have leaned heavily toward zone coverage the first two weeks this season.
Diggs said his motivation and preparation is the same regardless of the reputation of his opponent.
“Since my rookie year, I’ve been seeing the best corners in the league,” Diggs said. “I’ve played Richard Sherman when he was at Seattle. I’ve gone against Patrick Peterson, I’ve gone against Darius Slay. I’ve gone against a lot of good guys. He’s damn good. He’s a damn good corner. Now he’s highest paid. Congratulations to him. But I’ve been seeing the best corners in the league. ... You always want to be at the top of your game. I don’t go in against Miami preparing with the mindset it’s Miami and this guy doesn’t make as much money so I don’t have to have any juice. I wouldn’t say it’s a juice factor. I want to execute at a high level, no matter who’s in front of me.”
Allen pooh-poohed any discussion of Ramsey’s 2018 interview with GQ Magazine, in which the cornerback called the then-Bills rookie “trash.”
“That was so long ago, that’s really a non-factor in my opinion,” Allen said. “He’s been a great player in this league for a long time, and he’s only gotten better. He’s a problem we’re going to have to deal with.”
“It’s not just like a guy and another guy cancel each other out,” Allen said of Diggs and Ramsey. “There’s going to be wins and there’s going to be losses. As a football team, we understand that and we have to roll through any adversity that we see. My job is just to get it to the playmakers outside on time and let them make some plays after the catch.”
Top flight: Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career. Allen threw for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns in Miami. Allen's previous honors also came after games against the Dolphins in Week 17 in 2018 and Week 11 last season.
He joins Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas as the only Bills players to win the honor three times.
Injury report: Linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out last week and missing the Miami game. The Bills said he was limited in practice. So was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), who wore a red, non-contract jersey. Tre’Davious White (shoulder) was limited.
Seven Bills did not practice. They were: Cole Beasley (hip/thumb), tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), Ed Oliver (knee), Taron Johnson (groin), Zack Moss (toe), Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) and Jerry Hughes (rest). Third quarterback Jake Fromm again practiced apart from the other quarterbacks as a coronavirus precaution.
Rams starting left guard Joe Noteboom is out with a strained calf. He will be replaced by David Edwards, a fifth-round pick from 2019 who started 10 games as a rookie last year.
The Bills signed tight end Nate Becker and running back Antonio Williams to the practice squad and offensive lineman Evan Boehm was placed on practice squad injured reserve.
