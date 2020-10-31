Bills don't miss Brady in preparing to face Newton-led Pats

ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was happy to bid Tom Brady good riddance once he departed New England and the AFC East for Tampa Bay this offseason — with but one slight regret.

Difficult as it was to spend his first three seasons facing the Patriots' Brady-led offense twice a year, White lamented how he never beat Brady.

"Yeah, that's something that's bothering me," White acknowledged as the Bills (5-2) prepare to host the Patriots (2-4) on Sunday. "But I don't miss him in the division."

Brady owned the Bills during his 19 seasons as New England's starter, in which he went 32-3 to set the NFL record for most wins against one opponent.

Now it's time for Buffalo to brace for a completely different run-oriented, play-action attack with Cam Newton behind center — although a spotty offense so far.

White doesn't discount Newton's abilities, especially how he uses his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame to overpower defenders. And yet, White noted, what Newton lacks is the 19 years of familiarity Brady had with division and the Patriots' playbook.