Bills extend McDermott, deal keeps coach for six more years

A major piece to the Buffalo Bills' ongoing construction of a franchise with sustainable success is in place.
Sean McDermott, who has established himself as one of the better coaching hires the Bills have had in a long time, received a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
The Buffalo News confirmed that the deal, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, covers six years and will tie McDermott to the Bills through 2025. The News also learned that McDermott, who was entering the fourth year of his original five-year contract, now ranks among the higher-paid coaches in the NFL.
On the revised timeline, he is set up to have the second-longest continuous tenure in team history behind Marv Levy at 11 1/2 years. Currently, Chuck Knox ranks second at six years. Lou Saban had two separate coaching stints, one for four years and the second that lasted four years and five games into his fifth season.
According to sources close to the situation, negotiations between team owners Terry and Kim Pegula and McDermott's agent, Bob LaMonte, required some added patience on both sides because of various challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic. But, the sources said, there was little, if any doubt, that an agreement would be reached.
"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners," the Pegulas said in a statement released by the team. "He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process-driven approach has brought great stability to our organization.
"We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."
After selecting their franchise quarterback (Josh Allen) and key defensive cog (linebacker Tremaine Edmunds) with first-round picks in 2018, and adding additional offensive help in free agency and the draft last year and by trading for dynamic receiver Stefon Diggs this year, the Bills were ready to address the man at the helm.
"Everything happens at the right time and I think it's perfect timing, as we get ready to start this 2020 whacky season," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said in a call with The Buffalo News Wednesday. "Sean is beyond well-deserving of it. It speaks to what the Pegulas set out to do when they hired him three-plus years ago. I'm super excited for him, his family. I'm sure everyone at One Bills Drive is super-pumped, as well.
"I think I speak for most everyone in this building that he is the right man for the job. Everybody's known that. There's not been any question."
McDermott has led the Bills to the playoffs in two of his three seasons, snapping the franchise's 17-year playoff drought in his first season at the helm. In 2017, he became only the third coach in Bills history to earn a playoff spot in his first season. The others were Joe Collier (1966) and Wade Phillips (1998).
McDermott has a 25-23 regular-season record, giving him a winning percentage of .521. He is 0-2 in the postseason, including last January's wild-card loss at Houston.
During an appearance on a podcast hosted by former William & Mary football teammate Todd Durkin, McDermott said the following about the subject of his legacy: "... when it’s all said and done, I want my family and my players to say, 'I’m thankful that Sean was my dad,' or 'was my coach.' They might not have understood at the time when I had to be direct or firm, but the thing I fear the most is letting them down. … I want them to be on that porch in those rocking chairs holding their wives' hands and saying, 'I’m glad that Sean was my dad, Sean was my coach.' Even bigger than that is that people will say, 'He tried to do it the right way.'"
It would seem likely that an extension for Beane, who is entering the fourth season of his initial five-year deal, would follow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!