Bills extend safety Micah Hyde for two more seasons

On the same day Micah Hyde learned he would be receiving the biggest payday of his career, the Buffalo Bills' safety also was being careful to maintain proper perspective.

The Bills announced Friday that they had given Hyde a two-year contract extension, which, in part, is a reward for his substantial contribution to their 13-3 record last season and appearance in the 2020 AFC championship game. The deal, which keeps Hyde with the Bills through 2023, is worth $19.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

But as Hyde was quick to point out, last year's accomplishments have no bearing on what's to come.

"I understand, in this league, just because you have a good season one year doesn't mean you're going to do it the next," Hyde said during a video call with reporters. "I've been in this league long enough to know that. We're going to continue to work, we're going to continue to try to get better. And that's been my mentality the whole time, too – do what I can to help this team win ball games.

"It's a rewarding feeling knowing that they see me as a key piece in doing that. I want to finish what we started with Buffalo. I say 'we' as in the guys that came in 2017: Sean (McDermott) and Tre'Davious (White), Po (Jordan Poyer), myself, obviously D-Dawk (Dion Dawkins), a few other guys.