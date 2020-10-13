Bills fall back to earth, suffer first loss of season to Titans

Josh Allen came in second in the NFL in yards passing. He threw for 263 yards and two TDs. Stephon Diggs had 10 catches for 106 yards.

The Titans needed the turnovers with seven key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list led by wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. They also were missing a couple assistant coaches and two players activated off that reserve list earlier Tuesday were scratched.

The Titans got a big boost on the Bills' opening drive.

Allen's pass went off Andre Roberts' hands right to Butler, and he returned the interception 29 yards to the Bills 16. Two plays later, Tannehill hit A.J. Brown, who missed the last two games with an injured knee, for a 16-yard TD for the quick lead.

The Bills tied it up with a methodical 15-play drive converting four third downs, taking advantage of a Titans' defense playing a pair of rookies in end Larrell Murchison and cornerback Chris Jackson. Allen tossed the ball to Isaiah McKenzie for a 3-yard TD tying it up, the ninth different Bill to catch a TD pass from Allen.

The Titans scored 21 of the next 24 points.