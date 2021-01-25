Bills fall short in breakout season with 38-24 loss to KC

Josh Allen played a huge role in getting the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game in 27 years.

The third-year starter was the first to acknowledge he needs to be much better for the Bills to take the next step.

"It's going to fuel us. I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back," Allen said after the Bills were outclassed in a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

"We're still young, and we're only going to get better," he added. "That's the one thing I take from this. We're close."

Hardly close enough.

In a season the Bills (15-4) busted numerous slumps by sweeping the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999, and claimed their first division title in 25 years, Allen and Co. were reminded of how far they still have to go in losing to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Buffalo's bend-but-don't-break defense wilted, squandering a 9-0 lead by giving up three touchdowns over the span of 10:04 in the second quarter. And Allen simply couldn't keep up.